Undeniable cast: What else has Emma Rawlins actress Christine Bottomley been in?

Christine Bottomley is part of the star-studded cast of Undeniable, which is currently re-airing on ITV.

The British actress has starred in some of the UK’s most recognisable shows including Holby City and The Bill.

However, where do you recognise her from? And what else has she done during her two-decade-long career?

Christine Bottomley is among the cast of the 2014 drama Undeniable (Credit: ITV)

Who is Christine Bottomley and was she in EastEnders?

Christine Bottomley was born on April 27, 1979, in Rochdale, England.

She had a passion for acting from a young age and eventually embarked on a course at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. She graduated in 2001 and quickly launched her acting career.

Her first on-screen credit was a cameo in EastEnders in 2001. She played a character named Kirsty that appeared in an episode on September 21 of that year.

She went on to enjoy roles in the likes of Holby City, The Bill, Heartbeat and Shameless.

Christine played Melanie in two series of BBC Two sitcom Early Doors between 2003 and 2004.

She starred in Emmy winning drama The Street and had a lead role in BBC One’s In The Club.

Christine also starred in both series of Channel 4 show The End of the F***ing World and had a role in BBC thriller The Nest.

However, fans were left fuming when The Nest was axed before it could have a second season.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming second series of acclaimed BBC dark comedy, Back To Life.

Christine plays Mandy, the best friend of a woman who was sent to prison for two decades for the murder of their best friend.

Meanwhile, Christine likes to keep her private life out of the public eye.

It is not known if she is dating anyone, however, she is currently not married.

Christine has starred in shows including Shameless and BBC dram The Nest (Credit: BBC)

Who does Christine play in the Undeniable cast?

Undeniable is a two-part British television thriller that was first broadcast on ITV in 2014.

However, it is being aired again on ITV due to delays caused to filming new dramas by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The series follows protagonist Anne Phillips (played by Claire Goose) as she tries to find her mother’s killer.

Two decades after watching her mother get beaten to death as a child Anne thinks she recognises the man who murdered her.

Christine plays Emma Rawlins, the daughter of Andrew Rawlins (Peter Firth), who Anne is convinced committed the crime.

The series was a relative success for ITV when it first aired, with six million people tuning.

Meanwhile, Christine recently opened up about how she chooses what parts to play and what to turn down.

“I think actresses love a challenge. So yes, the more complex the role the better!” she told a film blog. “I hope in the future we see more female lead shows with more older women on screen.”

