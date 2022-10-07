Unbreakable debuted on BBC One last night (October 6) and it didn’t go down well with viewers.

The six-part series began yesterday and saw a cast of celebrity couples take part in a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to test their bonds.

Loose Women’s Denise Welch and her partner Lincoln Townley, Stephen Bailey and Rich Taylor, Simon Weston CBE and Lucy Weston, plus Charlie Mullins OBE and RaRa all took part.

However, mere minutes into the show viewers began taking to Twitter to share their complaints.

As a result, some even went as far as to suggest that the BBC’s licencing fee should be axed.

Unbreakable didn’t not go down well with BBC viewers last night (Credit: BBC)

Unbreakable on the BBC: Viewers slam first episode

One commenter bashed the BBC, saying: “#Unbreakable… Is this the kind of [bleep] that #MockTheWeek is ending to make room in the schedule for? More pandering to the dumbed-down and brain-dead! You can keep it @BBC.”

“ITV: the most banal TV show ever; The Masked Dancer, BBC: hold my beer… #unbreakable,” ranted a second angry viewer.

A third fuming BBC viewer tweeted: “#Unbreakable this should surely be on Channel 4 or ITV but BBC, seriously. And mock the week is ditched for this crap”, fumed one viewer.

“#unbreakable being a drainage consultant I’ve seen some [bleep] & Pipe Blockers in my time but….seeing Charlie Mullins…BBC LICENCE CANCELLED,” ranted a fourth upset fee-payer.

But the string of one-star reviews didn’t stop there, and viewers continued to go in on the BBC and its brand-new gameshow.

BBC viewers have slammed their licence fee being used for the programme (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m disgusted’

A fifth hit back at the broadcaster, saying: “Honestly I’m absolutely disgusted that my BBC license fee has been used to make the absolute trash that is #unbreakable. Had to Google who all the other celebs were except Simon Weston.”

“@bbc #unbreakable same old dullard celebrities and a same old hackneyed comedian in charge. We are fed up with this format of TV wallpaper. Our money would be better spent saving the #worldservice,” suggested another angry viewer.

While a seventh added: “#unbreakable BBC Our mission is ‘to act in the public interest, serving all audiences through the provision of impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain’. Watched 10 mins of this tv tripe @BBCOne.”

“This is so bad they could have created a new channel to show it on …. BBC Braindead #unbreakable,” moaned another upset fan.

Unbreakable will air its second episode on Thursday, October 13 at 8pm on BBC One. Viewers who missed the first episode can watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer now.

Read more: Hollington Drive on ITV1: Who plays DS Parks in Hollington Drive? It’s Jim Howick from Ghosts!

Shat did you think of Unbreakable on the BBC last night? Let us know what you think of the new gameshow on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.