Spilling the tea on the eight Ultimate Wedding Planner contestants

Who doesn’t love a wedding? Throw in a tense competition and a £10k cash prize and you’ll get Ultimate Wedding Planner – the brand new show on the BBC.

The series starts on BBC Two on Tuesday (August 8) and sees eight aspiring wedding planners battle it out to see who can be crowned the “ultimate” planner.

So who is taking part? And who are the judges that’ll be giving their critiques? Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Wedding Planner.

The new BBC show starts tonight (Credit: BBC)

Ultimate Wedding Planner on BBC tonight

Judging the budding wedding planner’s efforts are Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix as well as celebrity party planner, Raj Somaiya.

As for the show itself, it will see the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and famous French maître d’hôtel help six loving couples tie the knot.

It’s more complex, though; the co-hosts will lead a team of eight planners, all competing to plan the best wedding for the couples. Oh, and they only have three days to do it!

Who are the contestants on Ultimate Wedding Planner?

There are eight contestants battling it out to be crowned Ultimate Wedding Planner. The winner receives an ultimate prize package designed to help them launch their own wedding business.

And for the line-up, the Beebs has recruited the likes of a prop maker from Hull and a former dancer from London, to a florist from Plymouth and a financial adviser from Luton. Here’s all of the contestants hoping to be crowned champ of Ultimate Wedding Planner.

Wedding celebrant Berni from Powys (Credit: BBC)

Berni

Berni is a wedding celebrant from Powys, Wales. Speaking about the show she said: “I have made the best of friends from this experience. I also have a bigger respect for myself. I did it, I faced my fears and walked towards them. I’m so proud of myself for getting so far out of my comfort zone.”

Chantelle from Belfast (Credit: BBC)

Chantelle

A former hairdresser from Belfast, Chantelle chose the show as she was just starting out in the industry. She said: “Filming the show was the best experience of my life, it gave me a new direction for my career and unlocked opportunities that I never thought possible.”

Charlene from Kent (Credit: BBC)

Charlene

The civil servant hails from Kent. “I joined the show as I wanted to showcase the diversity across the industry. And lend my coordinating skills to couples,” she said. Charlene added: “I had a rather unique experience on the show as I was planning my own wedding at the same time!”

Jack from Leicestershire (Credit: BBC)

Jack

A wedding DJ and host from Leicestershire, Jack said he’s excited to see the finished product of the show. He said: “I can’t wait for my family and friends to see what we got up to. I think it will be quite eye-opening for anyone outside of the industry to get an insight into what goes on behind the scenes.”

Natasha from Hull (Credit: BBC)

Natasha

The prop maker from Hull claimed she knew she had to apply for the show as soon as she saw the advert. “I had no idea what to expect. And little did I know how much I would learn through the process” she explained. “Not only the fantastic business and wedding planning tips from Fred, Sara and Raj, but just how much I learned about myself too.”

Shabana from Luton (Credit: BBC)

Shabana

Financial analyst Shabana is from Luton. Speaking about her time on the show, she gushed: “The whole experience was life-changing. Especially leaving my little ones at home. I know once they watch me on television, they will be super proud.”

Toby from London (Credit: BBC)

Toby

Former dancer Toby, from London, said: “I always had in my mind that wedding and event planning could be a natural progression for me when my stage career came to an end. I feel that a wedding shares the same core elements of a production show and all the things I’m passionate about – creativity, extravagance, people, emotions and stage presence!”

Yasmin from Portsmouth (Credit: BBC)

Yasmin

The florist from Plymouth first saw the social post in a local supplier’s group for the show. She explained: “I thought what a great opportunity. I was very much in the headspace of ‘if I don’t get it, I haven’t lost anything.’ But then I got the call and here we are!”

Read more: Fred Sirieix issues fresh blow over the future of ITV’s Road Trip after Gino D’Acampo’s exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.