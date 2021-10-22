Ugo Monye details horrific racial abuse he faced as a toddler at nursery

Ugo Monye has previously opened up on the horrific racial abuse he suffered at the age of two.

The former rugby star has become a regular face on television screens in recent months, following his stints on A Question of Sport and Strictly Come Dancing.

But last year, Ugo shared his harrowing story of suffering abuse at the hands of a nursery worker.

Ugo Monye shared his harrowing story last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ugo Monye opens up on racial abuse

The Strictly star, 38, felt a responsibility to tell his tale to help inclusion and diversity in sport.

Speaking to BT Sport, Ugo said: “The first time that I encountered racism I was two. One summer my mum, she dropped me off at a nursery.

“My key worker, the lady that was looking after the nursery, she actually put out four cigarettes down my spine.”

It’s important for people to try to understand

He continued: “It’s not something I’ve spoken about before because it’s obviously not very nice, but it’s important for people to try to understand.”

Ugo believes that the attack took place for “one sole reason” – the colour of his skin.

The rugby star added: “Racism comes in so many different forms, overt, covert; some people call it ignorance.”

This is a must-watch not only for every rugby fan, but for every single person. This is why black lives matter. We must all stand united in the fight against racism. Every. Single. Day. Thank you to @ugomonye, @maroitoje and @EllisGenge for sharing their important stories. pic.twitter.com/xPNiR2bkUy — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) August 14, 2020

Ugo updates Strictly fans after surgery

Meanwhile, Ugo recently underwent emergency back surgery in hospital.

As a result, the star was forced to pull out of Strictly for one week, alongside partner Oti Mabuse.

He returns to the show this weekend, but previously revealed that he felt “groggy” after the op.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing cast: Is A Question of Sport captain Ugo Monye married with kids?

Speaking from his hospital bed, Ugo said: “A quick update. Just had the procedure done and spoke to the doctor, he’s really happy with how everything went.

“Slightly groggy, so going to head home and rest up and recover over the next couple of days.”

In addition, he added: “I just want to wish all the contestants all the very best of luck.

Sam Quek and Paddy McGuinness join Ugo on A Question Of Sport (Credit: BBC)

“I’m absolutely gutted that I can’t dance this week, that I won’t be there.

“But I can’t wait to get back and flying next week, so good luck to everyone. I’ll be cheerleading off the sofa. Take care and I’ll see you soon.”

Read more: A Question Of Sport fans beg for Sue Barker return as Paddy McGuinness takes over

Ugo also appears alongside Sam Quek and Paddy McGuinness on A Question Of Sport.

The sports quiz show airs on BBC One at 7:30pm tonight (October 22).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.