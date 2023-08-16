Tyson Fury branded ‘man goals’ over his behaviour towards pregnant wife Paris on This Morning

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris made an appearance on This Morning today (August 16), and had viewers gushing about their relationship.

The pair are currently promoting their Netflix reality show, At Home With The Furys, which features all six of their children.

Earlier this year, Paris and Tyson announced that they are expecting their seventh child.

Tyson and Paris promote their new Netflix reality show (Credit: ITV)

Tyson praises his wife’s natural beauty

During their interview with Josie Gibson and Steve Jones, Josie fangirled over Paris, insisting she always looks immaculate, even after taking care of a busy household.

Paris told viewers their show will document her “crawling out of bed and look like something from under a rock”. She added: “When you get your make-up on, it does transform you quite a bit.”

Gushing about his wife, Tyson looked over at Paris and stated that he believes she is “prettiest with no make-up on”. He then referenced lyrics to Drake’s song Best I Ever Had, singing: “Sweatpants on, chilling with no make-up on.”

While Paris didn’t agree, the super-heavyweight champion still insisted she was a “natural beauty”. Josie continued to fangirl within the moment as she touched her chest and said: “My heart!” with a smile.

Tyson branded wife Paris as a ‘natural beauty’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans also gush over Tyson

It appears that Josie wasn’t the only one obsessing over Tyson’s admiration for Paris as social media also felt the same way.

“Awww Tyson‘s a lovely man, never afraid to compliment his wife in public #mangoals #thismorning,” one user wrote. “@Tyson_Fury one of the nicest things you could ever say to your wife,” another person tweeted to Tyson directly.

“Sweat pants hair tied chillin with no make-up on, that’s when you’re the prettiest. Hope you don’t take it wrong. Love it #ThisMorning,” a third user remarked, referencing lyrics from the same Drake song.

