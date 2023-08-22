Tyson Fury smiles, Chris Tarrant looks concerned
Chris Tarrant hits out at Tyson Fury as he accuses boxer of spouting ‘complete nonsense’ about him

Surely he'd remember?!

By Robert Leigh
TV host Chris Tarrant has hit back at Tyson Fury following a claim the boxer made in his Netflix show.

Former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris, 76, rubbished any notion the pair had squared off at all after Tyson claimed they had a “big row”.

In fact, Chris has insisted he’s barely encountered heavyweight fave Tyson, 35 – and certainly hasn’t exchanged any words with him.

Tyson Fury scratches his head
Could Tyson Fury be confused about his alleged ‘row’ with TV legend Chris Tarrant? (Credit: YouTube)

Chris Tarrant – Tyson Fury ‘row’ news

In his Netflix series At Home With The Furys, Tyson recalls planning a trip to Scotland with wife Paris.

He says of previously visiting Gleneagles: “I had a big row with Chris Tarrant the last time I was there.”

The popular pugilist offered no more details concerning the alleged clash, but chuckled away as he shared his tale.

Chris, however, has rallied with a series of jabs, suggesting Tyson is spouting “rubbish” on his reality series.

Chris Tarrant points
Chris Tarrant is having none of Tyson Fury talking smack about him (Credit: YouTube)

‘Complete nonsense!’

Chris told MailOnline: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him. My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.”

He continued with his denial: “There was no row. Not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve still never met him.

Why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.

“He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen. Why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”

At Home With The Furys looks to be a critical hit for Netflix, with Lisa Snowdon among the series’ celebrity fans. She wrote on Instagram: “It’s the best thing on TV! Love Paris.”

Paris has also proved a smash hit with ED!, hailed as an “absolute Queen” who deserves more screen time.

