Chris Tarrant hits out at Tyson Fury as he accuses boxer of spouting ‘complete nonsense’ about him

TV host Chris Tarrant has hit back at Tyson Fury following a claim the boxer made in his Netflix show.
Former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris, 76, rubbished any notion the pair had squared off at all after Tyson claimed they had a “big row”.
In fact, Chris has insisted he’s barely encountered heavyweight fave Tyson, 35 – and certainly hasn’t exchanged any words with him.
Chris Tarrant – Tyson Fury ‘row’ news
In his Netflix series At Home With The Furys, Tyson recalls planning a trip to Scotland with wife Paris.
He says of previously visiting Gleneagles: “I had a big row with Chris Tarrant the last time I was there.”
The popular pugilist offered no more details concerning the alleged clash, but chuckled away as he shared his tale.
Chris, however, has rallied with a series of jabs, suggesting Tyson is spouting “rubbish” on his reality series.
‘Complete nonsense!’
Chris told MailOnline: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him. My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.”
He continued with his denial: “There was no row. Not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve still never met him.
Why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.
“He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen. Why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”
At Home With The Furys looks to be a critical hit for Netflix, with Lisa Snowdon among the series’ celebrity fans. She wrote on Instagram: “It’s the best thing on TV! Love Paris.”
Paris has also proved a smash hit with ED!, hailed as an “absolute Queen” who deserves more screen time.
