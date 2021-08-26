James Martin left fans worried after posting a cryptic tweet about being in Accident & Emergency.

The TV chef took to Twitter to share that he had been “stitched up” in hospital.

However, he didn’t give fans any more detail as to what had actually happened.

Instead, he just thanked nurses for helping him be on the mend.

James Martin shared news of his mysterious accident on Twitter (Credit: Splashnews)

What did James Martin say about his accident?

He tweeted: “Thanks to the A&E crew for stitching me up. Bloody stars literally… thank you.”

Many of James’ fans were quick to respond, with many questioning what had happened and asking if he was OK.

One tweeted: “Oh James what have you been doing?”

Thanks to the A&E crew for stitching me up …bloody stars literally… thank you — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) August 26, 2021

“Hope it hasn’t damaged your guitar playing bits before Saturday! Heal well,” wrote a second.

A third said: “Indeed – hope you heal fast and able to carry on cooking!”

Oh no what have you done? Please feel better , I hope it’s not to painful and doesn’t hinder you to much ! pic.twitter.com/sUfgG88tQs — Haylz J 🐒🐱🐶 (@HaylzOwl) August 26, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Sam McLeod (@SamMcLeod53) August 26, 2021

Stop leaving us in suspense James – what on earth? — Yorkshire Lass (@patbrian65) August 26, 2021

Hopefully you are ok. — Ann & Mike Lillywhite (@burgau27) August 26, 2021

“Even 1st class top chefs can have a wee accident, hope you’re ok and it doesn’t hurt too much,” said a fourth well-wisher.

While another added: “Blimey hope you are OK. NHS flippin’ superstars aren’t they!”

ED! has reached out to James’ representative for comment.

James took a step back from work a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

James opens up about his life in unearthed interview

He is one of the UK’s most beloved TV chefs, but James previously confessed that he took a step back from the limelight after a shocking incident.

Back in 2015, James witnessed the sudden death of Dubai magazine boss Dominic De Sousa.

He said later that the incident forced him to confront his own work/home life balance.

James shared: “I was chatting to him and he stood up on stage and collapsed and passed away in front of me!

“That was when I made the decision to change. And I looked back at all the work I’d done. I’d had four days off that year and five days off the year before.

“That’s when I realised things would have to change. It’s partly the reason I gave up Saturday Kitchen.”

James shocked fans in 2016 after quitting the popular BBC cookery show following a 10-year run.

