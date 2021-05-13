Apple TV+ is tugging at our heartstrings once again with Trying season 2.

Based around a couple’s struggling to adopt, Trying boasts a UK all-star cast and a lot of laughs as the pair find their way.

Naturally though, things are never that easy, especially with their best friends now on the outs.

Not seen season one yet? Don’t worry, there’s still time to catch up before the new episodes drop on May 28th.

What's Trying about?

What’s Trying about?

Trying follows the story of loved-up couple Nikki and Jason, who after failing to conceive a baby naturally, start the adoption process.

We’re also introduced to social worker Penny, helping the determined pair get the child they desperately crave.

In season two, they are now finally approved – but it’s only half the battle in the long process ahead.

Firstly, they need to find the right child, bond with them, and be then signed off to keep them.

On top of this, there’s the complication of Freddy and Erica, their married besties with kids, who have just split up.

Nikki and Jason’s road to parenthood is far from smooth sailing (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who is in the cast of Trying season 2?

Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz, Life of Pi) and Esther Smith (Cuckoo, Uncle) play central couple Jason and Nikki.

Meanwhile, Oliver Chris (Green Wing, Motherland) and Ophelia Lovibond (W1A, Feel Good) play their now warring best friends, Freddy and Erica.

Then we have the legend that is Imelda Staunton as delightfully eccentric Penny.

Social worker Penny is on hand as the pair look to adopt (Credit: Apple TV+)

Is Trying worth watching on Apple TV+?

In short – absolutely yes, because nearly everyone has been celebrating the series and its heartwarming tale.

Earning an impressive 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Guardian is singing its praises as it said: “The genuinely loving, intimate banter between Nikki and Jason in their quieter moments too is one of the series’ greatest strengths.”

“One of the things I have always admired about TV is how it can benefit society, if a TV show talks about an issue with sensitivity and heart. This is one of those shows,” said the BBC.

Trying season 2 launches May 21 on Apple TV+.

With their best friends’ marriage falling to pieces, the couple are forced to intervene (Credit: Apple TV+)

