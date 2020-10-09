The Truth About Your Sandwich aired last night and viewers were nauseated over some of the claims in the Channel 4 documentary.

The programme, hosted by presenter Helen Skelton, investigated standards in Britain’s sandwich industry.

Helen Skelton hosted Channel 4 doc The Truth About Your Sandwich (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Channel 4’s The Truth About Your Sandwich?

At one point, Helen learned that a shocking amount of the meat using to make Brits’ butties comes from ‘unidentifiable’ sources.

Researcher Mark told her: “We spent a fair old period of time researching where the meat was coming from, looking at packets, internet-based research, talking to the retailers, and we couldn’t find that information for 33 per cent of sandwiches based on all of those things.

“We also spoke to the retailers and they said, ‘Well, we know where the meat is coming from’. But what does that mean to the consumer?”

Helen spoke to experts about standards in the sandwich industry (Credit: Channel 4)

Helen replied, stunned: “33 per cent of meat in our sandwiches comes from an unidentified source?”

She asked why that matters and Mark said it was important because if retailers aren’t telling customers which country meat is from, they “certainly” aren’t telling people how the factories produce it.

Researcher Mark said a large percentage of the meat in factory-made sandwiches comes from unrevealed sources (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers think watching The Truth About Your Sandwich?

On Twitter, those watching the programme vowed never to purchase factory-made sandwiches again.

One said: “@Channel4 #thetruthaboutyoursandwich I am never ever going to buy a factory-made sandwich.”

Another wrote, alongside a nauseated-face emoji: “Watching The Truth About Your Sandwich on @Channel4… I rarely buy shop-bought sandwiches but refuse to buy one ever again.”

I am never ever going to buy a factory-made sandwich.

A third tweeted: “Been watching #TheTruthAboutYourSandwich for 10 mins and I don’t think I’ll ever eat one again.”

“Watching #thetruthaboutyoursandwich on packaged sandwiches from high street food chains etc,” said a fourth, adding: “Conclusion: Make your own.”

“Some shocking reveals,” another said with a sick-face emoji.

Not everyone felt that way, though. Some felt the Channel 4 programme was ‘clutching at straws’, or praised the industry’s ‘generally good’ standards.

One critical viewer wrote on Twitter: “This doc really is clutching at straws to find any way to make sandwich manufacturers look bad #thetruthaboutyoursandwich.”

Someone else said: “Food hygiene standards are generally good in this country despite what this programme says. What’s more concerning is why so many people develop food allergies these days. Maybe we are too fussy and don’t build up enough resistance.”

