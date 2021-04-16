Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure is a new travel show on Channel 4.

The series is very pandemic friendly as it sees comedian Rosie Jones explore British staycation spots.

But just who is she? And who is Joe Wilkinson on tonight’s episode?

We take a look at these comedians claims to fames and more…

How old is Rosie Jones?

Rosie was born on June 24, 1990. As of April 2021, she is 30.

She grew up in Bridlington, England.

Rosie Jones is an actress, comedian and writer (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Rosie have a disability?

Rosie has ataxic cerebral palsy. She has proudly advocated for disability rights over the years.

And she says she hopes she inspires other people with disabilities to go for their dream careers.

While speaking to The Guardian, she explained: “Now I’m in comedy myself, on most panel shows, if there’s a disabled person, it’s normally me. Which is great for me!

“But I would love in the next few years to see more disabled comedians, directors, producers, commissioners. I hope disabled people can see me on TV and think: if she can do it, I can do it.”

Rosie and Joe on Trip Hazard (Credit: Channel 4)

Rosie is also gay. She told Attitude magazine that for years she hid her sexuality.

She explained: “For years, I thought, ‘I’m not gay. I don’t want to be a PE teacher. I have long hair, I wear dresses’.

“It was only moving to London and being able to go out… realising that I could be gay without changing my ideas or my job.”

When did she start doing comedy?

Rosie started doing comedy from around 2015, she enrolled in a screenwriting course, and soon discovered a huge talent for comedic writing.

She reached the final of Funny Women Awards in 2016 and began writing for The Last Leg that same year.

After writing for various comedy shows, she started to appear on the panels in person.

Rosie and Joe give crazy golf a go (Credit: Channel 4)

You’ve likely seen her on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Last Leg and Hypothetical.

Since then she’s co-launched a podcast, Daddy Look At Me, and co-wrote an episode of Sex Education on Netflix – amongst other work projects.

Who is Joe Wilkinson?

Joe Wilkinson is also a comedian. This 45-year-old Londoner has been doing stand-up since 2004 and he has supported huge comedic acts such as Alan Carr and Russell Howard.

In 2019 he competed on the celebrity version of Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

And he’s also a regular on comedy panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Where do Rosie and Joe explore on Trip Hazard?

On this Friday’s episode Rosie and Joe explore the wonders of seaside town Whitby in Yorkshire.

They’re amazed at how beautiful the town is – and how cheap it is as a tourist.



They give crazy golf a go and also fossil hunting and even some fishing. Finally they explore the town’s Goth subculture and undergo dramatic makeovers.

When is Trip Hazard on Channel 4?

Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure is on Channel 4 at 8.30 pm.

Additional episodes are available to stream on All4.

