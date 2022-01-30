Trigger Point: Warren Brown teases romance with Vicky McClure character Lara

Trigger Point continues this weekend and Warren Brown appears for the first time.

Former Luther and Strike Back star Warren, 43, plays an army vet.

And he’s teased a romance with Vicky McClure’s character, Lana ‘Wash’ Washington.

Warren plays Karl in Trigger Point (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Warren Brown in Trigger Point teases romance

This week the Jed Mercurio-produced bomb disposal thriller introduces Warren’s character, Karl Maguire.

A friend of Joel’s Karl explains at the pub after the funeral that he completed his basic training but found he wasn’t suited to the job.

And when Lana gets hammered Karl helps her get home.

Read more: Trigger Point reviews and reaction: What did critics and viewers make of new ITV drama?

Speaking to ED! and other journalists, Warren said: “From the first couple of episodes from when they meet, it’s clear they’re able to talk and she’s able to talk in ways that she’s not able to talk to Tom.

“They have a shared history and they understand one another.

“As you can see there’s potential for them to get closer.

“Obviously, what’s the point of those two meeting… they’re going to get close and that’s going to make things more complicated for Lana.”

Could there be romance between Lana and Karl? (Credit: ITV)

Warren Brown in Trigger Point: The Jed Mercurio factor

Warren also explained that it was an easy decision to sign up to the show… thanks to the involvement of Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and its star, Vicky McClure.

“I read the first couple of scripts, but having Jed’s name attached to it and Vicky McClure’s attached to it that’s what draws you in,” he said.

“And the scripts were great.

“For myself, it wasn’t too full on – everything was just going to be working with Vicky, so that was a draw and that was fantastic.

“I would come in and hang out with Vicky for a day, and then they’d go off and do all the explosions and all the mad stuff.”

The Responder on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Warren is in both The Responder and Trigger Point at the same time

Warren is certainly flavour of the month at the moment.

Appearing in BBC One’s Martin Freeman crime drama The Responder, Warren finds himself on two channels three consecutive nights of the week.

He explains: “The Responder I did first in Liverpool, and I taped for Trigger Point.

“So I knew I was going to be doing that, and literally one came after the other. There was one day where there was a bit of a crossover.”

But even he couldn’t guess both dramas were going to go out at the same time.

“I didn’t know when it came to transmission that they would be out so soon,” he told us.

“It’ll either work out well or people will say ‘oh no, not him again’. It’s like buses – you wait for a while and then… here we are.”

Warren with his Strike Back co-star Verada Sethu (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will The Responder return for a second series?

The Responder itself is getting some fab reviews and naturally people want to know if it will come back for a second series.

And there’s good news from Warren, who would love to do it.

“Yeah absolutely,” he said when asked about a second series.

Read more: The Responder episode 2: 6 burning questions we need answers to

“So often you don’t know how something will be received, so you don’t know from the off if they’re wanting to do more of a series.

“More and more now, when an audience reaction’s been great for a show and there’s scope to do more… there are murmurs but nothing set in stone.

“I’d love to go back if that happens.”

Watch this space…