Trigger Point star Vicky McClure hits back at ‘disappointing’ complaints about finale

Trigger Point star Vicky McClure has hit back at “disappointing” comments about the season finale of her new ITV drama.

The series came to an end last night (February 27), with the real baddie being unveiled in the final 15 minutes.

However, viewers of the series took to Twitter to declare that the ending was a bit of a damp squib.

And now the show’s leading lady has hit back.

Vicky McClure has hit back at comments about the Trigger Point finale (Credit: ITV)

What did Trigger Point viewers think of the final?

The negative feedback all seems to have started when Vicky retweeted a tweet that informed fans of the series it would be back for a second season.

One comment on the thread read: “Please don’t do a second series. The first one was hopeless.

“Lousy script, badly acted and directed. So much padding and preposterous storylines. And your character was dull in the extreme.

“Some of the casting was a joke,” they said.

Another said: “I was deeply disappointed after expectations of Line of Duty.

“The headliner includes #adrianlester then is killed off in first episode.

“Such a shame as I thought it had great potential.”

Warren Brown was unmasked as the baddie (Credit: ITV)

What did Vicky McClure say about Trigger Point?

Vicky’s fans had her back, though.

One said: “Ignore the rude comments. You were amazing.”

And that’s when Vicky felt compelled to reply.

She said: “Rude comments are like a cold chocolate brownie… disappointing, still eat it but quickly forgotten.”

The actress added: “Warm chocolate brownies are the best…as are warm comments!”

Rude comments are like a cold chocolate brownie…disappointing, still eat it but quickly forgotten. Warm chocolate brownies are the best…as are warm comments! 🤎☺️ https://t.co/pESJ8dQrFx — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) February 28, 2022

What did fans of the show say?

Some of the comments on the series were warm.

One fan of the show said: “Congrats. Hats off Vicky, loved series one – what a superb ending.”

Another added: “Incredible first series! Looking forward to the next. Hoping to see more of Lana and Sonya.”

A third echoed the same sentiments and said it was “such fab news” that Trigger Point would be back.

