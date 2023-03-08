Trigger Point has begun filming series 2 of the show and ITV has confirmed that a few new stars are joining the cast.

Vicky McClure will return as Expo officer Lana ‘Wash’ Washington in the upcoming second series.

The series was a big hit for ITV, averaging 9.5m viewers per episode as the channel’s best-performing drama of 2022.

Vicky McClure will return as Lana Washington in series two (Credit: ITV)

Bridgerton and Outlander stars join Trigger Point

Alongside Vicky McClure’s return, Trigger Point fans can expect many other faces from series one to return.

Nabil Elouahabi, who is currently starring in the new series of Unforgotten, will return as Hass alongside Eric Shango as Danny.

Mark Stanley, who recently starred as Happy Valley baddie Rob Hepworth, will return as DI Thom Youngblood.

After Life star Kerry Godliman returns as Sonya Reeves with Kris Hitchen as John and Kevin Eldon as Jeff.

And a few new cast members are joining the cast too!

Natalie Simpson will feature as DS Helen Morgan. Outlander fans will recognise her as Phaedre, the maid of Jocasta Cameron.

Julian Ovenden also joins the cast as Commander John Francis. Bridgerton fans might recognise him as the famous painter Henry Granville.

Downtown Abbey fans will also recognise him as Charles Blake, a love interest for Mary Crawley.

Merlin and Young Wallander actor Tomiwa Edun also joins the cast as Alex.

Karl Maguire was revealed as the baddie at the end of series one (Credit: ITV)

What is series 2 of Trigger Point about?

Trigger Point will return with six more episodes later this year.

At the end of series one, Lana discovered her love interest Karl Maguire was behind the bombings as he was trying to get revenge after the Government covered up an accident he was involved with in Afghanistan.

At the start of series 2, Lana returns from training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but she hasn’t returned to active duty.

But when she gives a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, a bomb attack takes place in the heart of the city.

Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?

ITV hasn’t confirmed the return date for Trigger Point just yet, but watch this space for updates…

Trigger Point will return to ITV1 later this year.

