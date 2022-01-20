Trigger Point on ITV1: Who is in the cast of explosive thriller opposite Vicky McClure?

Trigger Point promises to be THE huge unmissable thriller on ITV1 this winter – so who is in the cast?

The nail-biting trailer shows Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester in the dramatic lead roles.

But where do you know them from, and who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester’s new show, Trigger Point, will air in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Trigger Point cast – Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington

Trigger Point is a nail-biting thriller following a Bomb Disposal Squad known as ‘Expo’.

Vicky McClure leads the cast as front line officer Lana Washington.

She’s an experienced operative, but becomes reckless and out of control as she is pushed to breaking point during a terrorist summer campaign.

She said: “So grateful to be working with Jed again. I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington.

“Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Of course, Nottingham-born Vicky is best known for playing DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty.

She made her name playing Lol in the film This is England, and the subsequent three TV series that followed.

Vicky, 38, is also famous for playing Karen White in Broadchurch, and creepy stalker Paula in The Replacement.

Basically, Vicky can do no wrong as far as we’re concerned.

Vicky McClure plays an ex-military bomb disposal operative (otherwise known as an ‘Expo’) in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV1)

Adrian Lester stars as Joel Nutkins

Meanwhile, Adrian Lester plays fellow bomb disposal expert Joel Nutkins, who works alongside Lana Washington.

Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

Trigger Point sees Lana and Joel thrust into the firing line when a dangerous situation presents itself.

A terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, and the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.

TV viewers know Birmingham-born Adrian for playing Mickey Stone in Hustle.

He’s also well known for portraying Ben Ergha in Bonekickers, Nick Johnson in Undercover and, more recently, Robert Carver in Riviera and David Aston in Life.

Adrian, 53, has also appeared in many theatre productions, and film roles including The Day After Tomorrow in 2004, and Primary Colours in 1998.

Trigger Point cast – Mark Stanley plays DI Thom Youngblood

Other key cast members in the Trigger Point episodes include Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood.

TV viewers will almost definitely recognise Mark from a number of roles, not least Colin Caffell in White House Farm.

Colin Caffell is, of course, the ex-husband of Sheila Caffell and the father of twins Daniel and Nicholas who were all gunned down in the family’s farmhouse by Jeremy Bamber.

Recently, actor Mark has also portrayed Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn, Ed Harrigan in Small Axe and DC Andy Craig in Honour.

Leeds-born Mark, 33, is also known for playing Hugo Duffy in Criminal: UK, Lord Babington in Sandition, and PC Andrew Powell in Broken.

He famously played Grenn in Game of Thrones, and has appeared in films including Run, Dark River and Hellboy.

Mark Stanley starred in Honour opposite Keeley Hawes (Credit: ITV)

Warren Brown portrays Karl Maguire

Meanwhile, actor Warren Brown portrays Karl Maguire.

Luther fans will recognise Warren for his role as DS Justin Ripley in Luther.

Of course, the character tragically died after being shot in the chest on duty.

Cheshire-born Warren, 43, is also known for playing John Paul Rocksavage in Good Cop, and Sgt. Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister in Strike Back.

Soap fans may remember him as Andy Holt in Hollyoaks.

Most recently, Warren has starred as Tom Bailey in Liar, and Jake Willis in Doctor Who.

Warren Brown in Luther (Credit: BBC)

Trigger Point cast – Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

Kerry Godliman plays Sonya Reeves in the cast of Trigger Point.

After Life fans will know the actress from her heartbreaking role as Lisa Johnson, the deceased wife of Tony.

Kerry, 48, also played Hannah in Ricky Gervais’ previous comedy Derek.

The London-born actress is just as famous for her dramatic roles, however.

She’s played Teens in Save Me, Ena Schroeder in Call the Midwife, Belinda Dawes in Our Girl, and Pearl Nolan in the cosy crime drama Whitstable Pearl.

Kerry was also a judge in the 2020 series of The Great British Menu.

Whitstable Pearl with Kerry Godliman was a huge hit (Credit: Acorn TV)

Cal MacAninch plays Lee Robins SCO19

Scottish actor Cal MacAninch plays Lee Robins SCO19 in the cast of Trigger Point.

He recently played Ben Oakley in Vigil.

Cal, 58, also played another police officer – this time P.O. Galbraith – in the recent prison drama Time.

A very familiar face on TV, he’s also starred as Neil Sinclair in Des, Christian Graham in The Victim, and Mr. Thackeray in Mr Selfridge.

He’s also known for his roles as DI John Keenan in Holby Blue, Rowan Collins in Wild at Heart, and Henry Lang in Downton Abbey.

Trigger Point cast – who else stars in ITV1 drama?

Manjinder Virk stars as Samira Desai SO15.

Actress Manjinder is known for her role as Liz Jerwood in The Beast Must Die, as well as Meena in Bad Move, and Dr. Kam Karimore in Midsomer Murders.

She also played Marianne in Ordinary Lies, and Sally Fortune in Monroe.

Meanwhile, The Capture’s Ralph Ineson plays Commander Bregman.

Ralph, 51, is known for his many and varied roles, including Luke Mullen in Playing the Field, Mark Ainsley in Between the Sheets, and John Fry in Waterloo Road.

Soap fans will known him as Zack in Corrie, but we loved him the best as Chris ‘Finchy’ Finch in The Office.

He’s also popped up in Game of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw!

Trigger Point starts on ITV1 on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

