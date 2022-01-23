Trigger Point: Adrian Lester's 'terrible' health condition that 'affected his childhood'
TV

Trigger Point: Adrian Lester’s ‘terrible’ health condition that ‘affected his childhood’

Treatment exposed him to new possibilities

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Actor Adrian Lester, perhaps best known for playing Mickey Stone in Hustle, stars alongside Vicky McClure in ITV’s Trigger Point.

He plays Joel ‘Nut’ Nutkins, a member of a Bomb Disposal Squad. Vicky, meanwhile, is fellow officer Lana Washington, with whom Joel also served in the military.

Adrian may be all action as Joel, but the Birmingham-born star feels his life was impacted as he suffered with a health condition as a child.

He also previously reflected on how it wasn’t recognised when he was younger – and how a solution pushed him on to performing.

Trigger Point stars Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins
Trigger Point stars Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins (Credit: ITV)

What health condition did Trigger Point star Adrian Lester suffer with?

Adrian addressed how asthma tested him when he spoke with asthma.org.uk.

Read more: Trigger Point: Jed Mercurio teases second series of Adrian Lester action thriller

He recalled: “My asthma is triggered by dust and cats, but it was misdiagnosed as ‘a chesty cough’ for years. It really affected my childhood.

“When the air was cold, I couldn’t run – I couldn’t play football. It was terrible, especially when a lot of boys are judged on their physical achievements. I felt like the wheezing footballer nobody wanted to pick.”

I felt like the wheezing footballer nobody wanted to pick.

Adrian also mentioned how an attack during a cross-country run aged 12 left him on his knees. A teacher forced him to continue – and Adrian nearly passed out.

Adrian's life turned around at 13
Adrian’s life turned around at 13 (Credit: National Theatre YouTube)

‘The whole world opened up’

Thankfully, treatment transformed Adrian’s physical capabilities.

And it meant he could try out – and thrive at – various forms of performance that must have seemed beyond reach when he struggled with his breathing.

Read more: Trigger Point on ITV1: What’s it about, how many episodes is it and when does it start?

Adrian continued: “But at 13 I got an inhaler, and then the whole world opened up. I started ballet and street dance, and joined a youth theatre. I chose a profession that I wanted to work in for the rest of my life.”

Trigger Point airs on ITV on Sunday January 23 at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
Dancing On Ice judges
Dancing On Ice judges: Christopher Dean once shared a ‘kiss’ with Jayne Torvill
Charlie Dimmock on why she has 'no regrets' over Garden Force affair that ended her long-term romance
Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Ground Force affair that ended long-term romance
Jane McDonald’s huge career decision after ex-husband ‘left her with nothing’
Sherrie Hewson James Martin Saturday Morning
Sherrie Hewson only diagnosed with health condition after living with it for years: ‘It was a shock’