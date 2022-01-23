Trigger Point: Adrian Lester’s ‘terrible’ health condition that ‘affected his childhood’

Actor Adrian Lester, perhaps best known for playing Mickey Stone in Hustle, stars alongside Vicky McClure in ITV’s Trigger Point.

He plays Joel ‘Nut’ Nutkins, a member of a Bomb Disposal Squad. Vicky, meanwhile, is fellow officer Lana Washington, with whom Joel also served in the military.

Adrian may be all action as Joel, but the Birmingham-born star feels his life was impacted as he suffered with a health condition as a child.

He also previously reflected on how it wasn’t recognised when he was younger – and how a solution pushed him on to performing.

Trigger Point stars Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins

What health condition did Trigger Point star Adrian Lester suffer with?

Adrian addressed how asthma tested him when he spoke with asthma.org.uk.

He recalled: “My asthma is triggered by dust and cats, but it was misdiagnosed as ‘a chesty cough’ for years. It really affected my childhood.

“When the air was cold, I couldn’t run – I couldn’t play football. It was terrible, especially when a lot of boys are judged on their physical achievements. I felt like the wheezing footballer nobody wanted to pick.”

Adrian also mentioned how an attack during a cross-country run aged 12 left him on his knees. A teacher forced him to continue – and Adrian nearly passed out.

Adrian’s life turned around at 13 (Credit: National Theatre YouTube)

‘The whole world opened up’

Thankfully, treatment transformed Adrian’s physical capabilities.

And it meant he could try out – and thrive at – various forms of performance that must have seemed beyond reach when he struggled with his breathing.

Adrian continued: “But at 13 I got an inhaler, and then the whole world opened up. I started ballet and street dance, and joined a youth theatre. I chose a profession that I wanted to work in for the rest of my life.”

Trigger Point airs on ITV on Sunday January 23 at 9pm.

