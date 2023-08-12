Traitors winner Meryl undergoes major cosmetic surgery: ‘It’s always been a big insecurity of mine’

The Traitors UK winner Meryl Williams has revealed she’s feeling “more confident than ever” after undergoing a major cosmetic surgery.

The social media influencer, 27, was crowned champ of the BBC game show last year, along with Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski, which saw the trio take home a share of the £101,050 cash prize.

Since the show ended, Meryl quit her 9 to 5 job at a call centre, and has been exploring different career options thanks to her new-found fame. And now, Meryl, who has achondroplasia, has revealed she’s chosen to undergo an operation to reduce the size of her forehead.

Meryl won the hit BBC show (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors UK star undergoes cosmetic surgery

In a new interview, Meryl revealed she had chosen to have the procedure because it had been a “big insecurity” of hers. The surgery can cost upwards of £5,000. And it involves bringing the hairline lower down the forehead while removing excess skin and bone.

She shared: “My forehead has always been a big insecurity of mine. I had a full fringe from the age of five. But I didn’t think there was going to be anything that would help it.”

The Traitors star then came across a girl who had forehead reduction surgery and “started thinking about it”. After debating whether or not to have the operation, Meryl decided to go ahead with it.

Traitors UK star Meryl says operation was ‘quite painful’

“The operation was straight-forward and there were no complications,” she explained to Metro. Meryl added: “My head still is quite swollen. [The surgeon] cut along the hairline and pulled my hairline down and then removed some excess skin. He then had to do some bone shaving.”

The operation lasted two hours and was done privately, with Meryl being prescribed painkillers for afterwards. She said: “I still can’t feel my head right now, it was quite painful.”

Meryl feels ‘more confident than ever” (Credit: Channel 4)

The Traitors series 2?

BBC One bosses were so pleased with the reception to the hit game show, that it’ll be back for a second series. The show has now had 34 million views on iPlayer. It’s also the biggest brand-new entertainment launch for the BBC in two years.

Based on a Dutch game show, it gripped UK viewers. The format sees a group of strangers put together in a Scottish castle. Three contestants are secretly appointed as The Traitors, while the rest of them are The Faithful. All they need to do is work out who the liars are before they’re killed off.

All the contestants then work together to go complete physical and mental missions. The prize pot gets bigger with each successful mission.

