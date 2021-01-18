Traces is a big hit with BBC viewers, especially DI Neil McKinven but what do you need to know about powerhouse actor Michael Nardone?

And what else has the star been in?

Actor Michael Nardone stars in Traces as DI Neil McKinven (Credit: BBC)

Who is Michael Nardone?

Michael was born January 20, 1967 in Scotland.

He trained at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

He is married and has four children.

The actor began a career in theatre before he moved into film and TV projects.

Michael’s big break came in 2005 (Credit: BBC)

What has Michael Nardone starred in before?

Michael has had major roles in a number of well known projects.

In 1998, Michael began appearing in The Bill. Over the course of a decade he played three different roles on the show.

But acting hasn’t always been an easy ride for the star.

In 2005, he was struggling so much that he almost auditioned to be a Santa Claus in Centre Parcs just to make ends meet.

“I reckoned that seven weeks of work in the lead up to Christmas would help out. But in the end I didn’t even get the part,” he told The Herald. “When that happens you’re self-esteem goes crashing through the floor.”

Thankfully fate was working in his favour, and a day after declining the audition he bagged a role in BBC epic Rome. The show ran for two seasons both here and across the pond.

His biggest role to date came in 2016 when he starred in beloved mini-series The Night Manager.

He played main character Frisky alongside the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman.

In 2018, he starred in BBC series Clique.

Since 2019, the 53-year-old has been part of the cast of drama series Traces.

He once guest starred in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Vicious assault on Michael Nardone in 2007

Michael was attacked in a bar in Glasgow, and his face was badly damaged in the process.

His skull collapsed, and his cheekbone and eye-socket had to be re-built by doctors.

After it happened, Michael recalled sunbathing in Australia when he got the most painful headache.

He realised that the metal plates in his head were burning him from the inside out!

“When I touched that bit of my face with my hand it was roasting. I had to run to my hotel and have a cold shower,” he told The Mirror.

