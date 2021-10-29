TOWIE star Joey Turner has shocked fans with his latest Instagram post.

The ITV2 star has concerned fans in recent weeks after sharing pictures of himself sporting a slimmer frame.

In his latest post, TOWIE’s Joey celebrated Halloween by dressing up as Jesus.

But to make it more fitting for Halloween, Joey made sure to cover himself in fake blood.

TOWIE star Joey Turner worries fans

Joey captioned the snap: “Martyrs are exceptional people, they survive pain, they survive total deprivation. They bear all the sins of the earth, they give themselves up, they transcend themselves.”

Fans rushed to comment beneath the picture, with many expressing their concern.

One worried fan replied: “Wow someone help him.”

However, Joey decided to poke fun at the remark and replied saying: “It’s fake blood, don’t worry.”

Another follower said: “This is so heartbreaking to see. My sister literally thinner than him and she’s seriously ill because of it. Please get some help, Joey.”

“We’re only saying this because we care,” added another. “This is very disturbing to see. Maybe we as followers should unfollow then just maybe he might get the help he clearly needs.”

Joey hits back at weight remarks

Despite the concern from fans, Joey has insisted that he is happy and healthy.

The TV star insisted that he “can’t help” being skinny, and refuted claims that he’s been starving himself.

He told The Sun recently: “I weigh seven and a half stone, but I don’t weigh myself.

“I don’t care about how much I weigh. I am skinny, I can’t help that I am skinny. So I am not going to apologise to anyone.”

“I don’t eat loads. I am not really a foodie, that’s not me being anorexic, I just don’t care to participate in gluttony.”

Joey quit The Only Way Is Essex earlier this year.

Following his exit, concern for the reality star began when he shared a picture of himself looking slim alongside the caption: “Heroin.”

His posts ever since have been inundated with remarks from fans expressing their worry.

