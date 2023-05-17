TOWIE couple call off wedding following miscarriage devastation

The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and fiancé Tommy Mallet have reportedly postponed their wedding after a recent miscarriage left them both devastated.

Last month, the TOWIE cast member shared the tragic news that she and her partner had suffered a miscarriage while 12 weeks pregnant.

“Our 12 week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“12 weeks of feeling every emotion, hoping & praying but in the end, nothing else we could of done. We don’t really have the words to say right now except we are lucky to have amazing family & friends around us,” the duo continued.

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have reportedly postponed their marriage

According to The Sun, the loss of their baby has led the 31-year-old and 30-year-old couple to hit the breaks on their upcoming wedding.

The decision to delay their wedding vows will apparently be seen in their ITVBe reality TV series, Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou)

The series follows the TOWIE couple taking the leap into parenthood and delivers an unfiltered look at their families’ private lives.

This season will see the Essex pair navigating love, loss, and an intimate look into how the pair rebuild after this recent wound.

TOWIE Georgia and Tommy are set to reveal all in their upcoming TV series. Credit: ITV

Celebrity friends have sent their condolences to the couple

Following the news of their miscarriage, celebrities and fans alike have flocked to send their support to the TV couple.

Stacey Solomon wrote: “Sending you so much love and strength. I’m so sorry.”

Soon-to-be mum of three, Dani Dyer said: “Sending you so much love babe, I’m so sorry this has happened to you all.”

Former Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison has also commented: “I’m very, very sorry Georgia. I love you, you are a beautiful soul and I can only imagine the pain you are both going through.

TOWIE Georgia and Tommy got together in the 13th season of the reality TV show. Credit: ITVX/YouTube

“Miscarriage is such a common thing and not often spoken about publicly.

“Being open about your journey will help so many other women and the pain you are feeling now will pass,” she concluded.

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet met while filming TOWIE

Kousoulou and Mallet began their romance on the 13th series of the reality TV show, TOWIE.

In 2021, they welcomed their first child, Brody into the world and celebrated their eighth anniversary together in October 2022.

When do you think the Georgia and Tommy’s TOWIE wedding will take place? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.