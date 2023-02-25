Torvill and Dean tease ‘big news’ ahead of tomorrow night’s Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice head judges Jayne Tovill and Christopher Dean have teased ‘big news’ with fans ahead of tomorrow night’s show.

As the celeb skaters and their pro-partners head into props week, Jayne and Chris revealed something is coming on Sunday (February 26).

Head judges Torvill and Dean have teased some news (Credit: ITV)

Torvill and Dean tease ‘news’ with fans

Writing on their official Twitter account, the Olympians said: “Some news on Sunday for those that will be watching the show.”

Some news on Sunday for those that will be watching the show. — Jayne and Chris (@torvillanddean) February 24, 2023

Excited fans immediately started predicting what it could be.

“Tour, tour, tour,” chanted one.

A second suggested: “Double elimination?”

“Please say it’s that you’re both skating in the final?” asked one more hopeful fan.

Another said: “OMG…hope everything is OK?? Can’t wait.”

“Tour? Skating? You’ve signed a contract for another 10 years?” one excited fan asked.

Whatever the news is, it’s fair to say people will be tuning in to find out!

Darren became the latest to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice tomorrow night

Tomorrow night is props week for the skaters.

They must master their moves on the ice as well as handling challenging props and incorporating them into their routine.

So far Nile Wilson, The Vivienne and Carley Stenson have continuously remained at the top of the leaderboard. But Joey Essex is nipping at their heels.

Siva and Klabera will be skating to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace, while Joey and Vanessa are dancing to Cake By The Ocean by DNCE.

The Vivienne will perform to Black Eyed Peas Pump It, and Mollie and Sylvain are skating to Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra.

Nile will take on Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis and Carley and Mark are performing to Beyoncé, Fever.

Last week Darren Harriott was eliminated after a skate-off with Siva Kaneswaran.

After he was voted off, Darren thanked the show and his pro-partner, Tippy Packard.

“I lasted a lot longer than I expected. I thought I”d be out before the show started!” he laughed.

“Thank you to everyone. It’s been a dream,” he continued.

“I’ve never ice skated before. Everyone has been so nice. All the pros, all the celebs, Karen [Barber], Dan [Whiston] and… Tippy.”

He added: “I’ve never met anybody like Tippy. Her enthusiasm.”

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday, February 26, at 6.30pm on ITV.

