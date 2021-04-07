Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness previously underwent therapy before joining the show in 2019.

The 47-year-old presenter – who appears alongside co-stars Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris – asked for help in a bid to tackle his phobia of flying.

At the time, Paddy believed his crippling fear could have affected his time on the BBC motoring show.

Paddy McGuinness underwent therapy ahead of his Top Gear debut (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Paddy McGuinness say?

Before becoming a part of the line-up, he had never been further than Portugal.

The presenter told the Radio Times: “I didn’t like flying, I never have. I would get on flights blind drunk – that was my default setting.

“It’s a tricky one really because you kind of find yourself… personally I wasn’t very well-travelled.”

Furthermore, Paddy said the therapy was the best decision he could have made.

He added: “And so when I got the gig, I went to the Priory and saw a doctor to get me over the fear of flying and all that.”

The star joined the popular series back in 2019.

Paddy joined Top Gear in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

When is Top Gear on?

The BBC series usually airs every Sunday evening.

However, last week marked the show’s final episode of series 30.

Paddy announced the news ahead of the programme.

He said: “We’ll be back next week with the last show of the series. Where has that time gone?”

Meanwhile, viewers were left gutted the series only consisted of four episodes.

One person said on Twitter: “#topgear How is next week the last episode, come on BBC we need a longer series!!”

The presenter had a fear of flying (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “4 episodes doesn’t equal a series, come on #TopGear sort it out.”

In addition, a third complained: “Sorry, but as much as I love the new #TopGear a 4 episode series is ridiculous!”

The show often features the presenters taking part in a series of dangerous stunts.

Last year, Paddy suffered a scare after losing control of his car and slipping on oil.

However, it didn’t take long for the star to get “back on the saddle”.

He returned to the scene of the crash the following day to continue filming.

