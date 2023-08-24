Top Gear’s future in turmoil as show boss quits just months after Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash

Top Gear’s future is reportedly in turmoil after one of the show’s bosses stepped down from their role.

This comes just months after Freddie Flintoff‘s horror crash while filming the show.

Freddie’s crash took place last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash

Towards the end of last year, Freddie Flintoff was rushed to hospital after being involved in a horror crash.

The crash took place while the star was filming an episode of Top Gear.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed at the time that the star’s crash hadn’t happened at high speed.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” they said.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course,” they then added.

The future of Top Gear is now in doubt (Credit: BBC)

The future of Top Gear in turmoil

Now, it’s been reported that the future of Top Gear is in chaos. The show – which has been a regular fixture on screens since 2001 – is reportedly in danger of not returning at all.

It has been reported that the BBC’s Editorial Director, Clare Pizey, has stepped down from her role. This is despite only taking on the role last March.

A former staff member told The Times: “Everyone is assuming that it’s over for Top Gear now Clare has left.”

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that a BBC executive has described Pizey’s resignation as a “big blow”.

“I’m not sure it quite signals the end for Top Gear but it’s definitely on life support,” they said.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Freddie’s crash was a ‘serious’ one (Credit: BBC)

Freddie’s crash ‘more serious than first thought’

Last year, it was reported that Freddie’s crash was more serious than first thought.

After the crash, a friend of the cricketer spoke on TALKsport Radio. “I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that Freddie’s going to be okay, but it might be a little bit more serious than first appreciated.

“I’m told he’s going to be okay which is great news, but I’m also told it was a pretty nasty bang and that he’s had surgery and is recovering now and we’ll have to wait and see.”

The BBC then released a statement, reiterating that all health and safety procedures were followed prior to the crash.

“All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice,” they said at the time.

