Top 10 ranking of the best Celebrity Goggleboxers of all time – are your favourites in there?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens, with the return of some of the best ever participants, but there are also some favourites missing – so who are the top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers of all time?

The new series includes Bez and Shaun Ryder, Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas, as well as Paul Sinha and husband Oliver Levy, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

Newcomers to the show include Jane McDonald and her friend Sue Ravey, Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra, and Leomie Anderson and Munroe Bergdorf – but are they contenders to be in the top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers of all time?

(Hint: probably not).

Chris Packham and his step-daughter on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

10. Chris Packham and his step-daughter Megan

Okay, so I know Chris Packham has only just joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up, but he’s already made quite the impression.

He’s outspoken, articulate and intelligent. He’s also not part of the ‘celebrity machine’ – I know he’d say something unpopular if he felt it was true. He doesn’t care about offending people – even other TV stars. And that’s EXACTLY the sort of people I want to see on Celebrity Gogglebox.

ED! readers will know that Chris Packham and his step-daughter Megan McCubbin already managed to spark complaints ahead of their appearance on the show.

The duo made their debut on the series on Friday, June 16, 2023. But some viewers were divided before they’d even appeared! Chris might not be to everyone’s taste, but I’ve loved him since I was younger and used to watch him on The Really Wild Show.

After his appearance, some viewers accused Chris Packham of being a “pedant” but that’s just because he’s got a different opinion than them. And that’s why I like him. He brings a totally different vibe to the rest of the cast.

Also, he’s been very honest about his autism and Asperger’s Syndrome diagnosis, so it’s good to have some diversity on the show.

Paul Sinha and husband Oliver Levy return to Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel4.com)

Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers 9. Paul Sinha and husband Oliver Levy

The Chase legend Paul Sinha joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox in July 2022, alongside his husband Oliver Levy. Paul and his partner made their debuts on the Channel 4 series during the Pride special.

And, like me, many of those watching at home adored Paul’s dry and pithy wit. Fans were also smitten with Paul and Oliver’s chemistry.

Viewers called for the quizzers to be installed as regulars on the series, and the Gods of Channel 4 must have been listening! As the fifth series kicked off, Paul yet again won over the audience with his super-sharp commentary…

Although Paul‘s way of eating a strawberry, stalk and all, did raise eyebrows!

The Mabuse family on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel4.com)

8. Oti Mabuse and her sisters Motsi and Phemelo

This one is pure bias. I have a huge crush on Oti Mabuse, and her sister Motsi. And, after watching the Strictly stars on Celebrity Gogglebox, I fell for their sister Phemelo too… I am definitely ready for their jelly!

The Mabuse sisters have to be some of the most energetic, fun, and warm people on TV. And that came across when they appeared on CG in 2019.

Of course, super-fans will know that Oti and her Strictly champion Bill Bailey took part on the show together in 2022. And I could seriously watch these two talking all day. They make me want to be a better person. You know, if I wasn’t sat on the sofa, watching Celebrity Gogglebox, with a giant bucket of KFC on my lap.

Carol Vorderman appeared on the show with good friend Gyles (Credit: Channel 4)

Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers 7. Gyles Brandreth

Oh Gyles, my dad would love to live your life… In fact, most 75-year-old men would sell a kidney to have a revolving door of inspirational women on their sofas!

The former politician-turned-TV-personality has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Sheila Hancock, Maureen Lipman, and Carol Vorderman. And this series, the lucky lady is Joanna Lumley. He must have a very understanding wife!

Giles is intentionally – and often unintentionally – funny. He’s clever, seems to know everyone and everything, and brings a unique wisdom to the show.

Ahead of the latest episode, Giles tweeted: “We’ve been having a laugh… The things you get to watch when you sign up for Celebrity Gogglebox!”

It’s obvious to us viewers that Giles is having the time of his life recording the show, and that’s infectious. As one fan put it: “It’s really Celebrity Gigglebox.” I couldn’t agree more!

Babatunde appears with Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

6. Mo Gilligan and Babatunde

Comedian and The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mate Babatunde Aleshe. Sadly, they do not feature on the latest series, and I’m gutted.

There are several comedy duos who have appeared on the show over the years. Including Inside No9’s Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, Jon Richardson and wife Lucy Beaumont, and currently Tom Allen and Rob Beckett. But Mo and Babatunde have the edge for me.

They play off each other, take the [bleep], and don’t take themselves seriously at all. In fact, they probably reveal TOO much about themselves. Some of my favourite moments included when Mo revealed his pet name for his penis (Norman), and when Babatunde announced this nugget of wisdom: “You can’t say sheeps, because sheep is plural.”

Stick to watching TV lads!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers 5. Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are couple goals, period. So it’s no wonder they were such fun to watch on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The married couple have appeared on the show on and off ever since lockdown in 2020 from their home, Pickle Cottage. They featured in a special episode in honour of Pride Month in 2022, and went down a storm with viewers.

The pair are insanely likeable, and are more down to earth that most TV stars. In fact, I would argue that’s a huge part of their appeal. They feel ‘normal’ – just like you and me. Yes, they are celebs, but they keep it real. There is no hidden barrier between them and us.

It’s almost like watching your mates on TV… Sadly Joe and Stacey don’t feature in the latest series of CG, but that might be something to do with their new pickle!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

4. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford

Also missing from the latest series is Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford… But perhaps Eamonn has been too busy roasting Phillip Schofield to have time!?

That’s one of the reasons why Eamonn and Ruth make such a good pair on Celebrity Gogglebox, though. He’s outspoken, often dangerously so, but never cruel.

In fact, Eamonn said he was “hurt beyond belief”, after an “idiotic and cruel edit” following his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020.

He and his wife were seen on the Channel 4 show watching scenes from the BBC’s Ambulance programme. The episode saw a boy save his father’s life by calling 999 and resuscitating him, following a suspected heart attack.

After the show, Eamonn tweeted his anger that his own story about his father did not feature, and addressed some criticism for his response to the scene.

He said: “In reply to a number of complaints… I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR. Idiotic and cruel edit.”

Fair’s fair, Eamonn will always speak his mind, even if it makes him unpopular. Meanwhile, Ruth is the rose to his thorn. Sensible, kind but fiercely intelligent, she holds her own against her husband – and then some. Often (gently) putting him in his place.

Rylan and mum Linda are NOT appearing in series 5 (Credit: Channel 4)

Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers 3. Rylan Clark and his mum

Celebrity Gogglebox fans were devastated this month when Rylan Clark and his mum Linda did NOT appear on the show. The pair have become a firm favourite with viewers – me included.

However, it’s unlikely the pair have been snubbed. It’s probably because Rylan was too busy filming his new travel show with Rob Rinder.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars Rylan and Rob are currently in Italy on a trip across Europe for a new BBC show. It’s currently titled Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

There’s a reason why Rylan has come such a long way since his appearance on The X Factor in 2012. Get past the Turkey Teeth, and the fake tan, and he’s a genuinely nice bloke. He’s hilarious, likeable, and still seems relatively ‘normal’ (by that I mean, not stuck up his own arse).

He and his mum made a great pair on Celebrity Gogglebox. They had their squabbles, but that was part of the appeal. And I’d love to see them feature on the show again some day.

Martin and Roman Kemp are back on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

2. Martin and Roman Kemp

Like Rylan and his mum Linda, Martin Kemp and his son Roman have that familial closeness which is brilliant to watch. They are at ease with each other, which means they sometimes seem so relaxed, they forget the cameras are there!

The father and son have a great relationship, and are both superstars in their own right. Viewers my age will remember Martin from Spandau Ballet, and from his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders. He’s a legend, end of.

Meanwhile, younger viewers will know and love Roman from The One Show, and as a radio broadcaster. And, let’s be honest, they are both extremely easy on the eye. What’s not to love?

Some of my favourite bits include Martin embarrassing the hell out of his son by saying ‘you’d have fancied your mum back in the day’. Also, Martin making a sex confession which made Roman leave the room! I mean, we’ve all been there when a parent has said something totally cringe… These two are totally relatable.

And I will never tire of watching the clip of Martin tripping up with a bowl of popcorn, which scattered all over Roman’s lap (see video below). Also, Iris the dog. As a non-dog lover, she could turn me. So cute!

Bez and Shaun Ryder are the winners of our Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers of all time (Credit: Channel 4)

Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers: The winners are Shaun Ryder and Bez!

This is a no brainer, as far as I’m concerned. I live for Shaun Ryder and Bez’s scenes. Anyone who knows me at all knows I LOVE Shaun Ryder.

The Happy Mondays singer was totally robbed during I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. He was my winner, and I think he stood a chance if it hadn’t been for moping minnie Gillian McKeith.

Yes, I’m still bitter.

Shaun is hilarious, forever rock ‘n’ roll, and – quite frankly – does not give a BLEEP what he says, or to who. Likewise, Bez comes across as a little bit shambolic, but he’s sharper than you think he is.

They’re not from ‘showbiz’ roots. They are chancers who got lucky. And, like Chris Packham, they don’t really play the celebrity game of kiss-arse. They don’t mean to be funny, they just are. And therein lies their appeal.

One fan spoke for many when they recently tweeted: “Whoever booked Bez and Shaun Ryder for Celebrity Gogglebox needs a pay rise.” Another said: “Whoever thought of putting Shaun Ryder and Bez on Celeb Gogglebox is a genius.”

Get them back for all future series… Just don’t give them any coriander crisps!

Vigil co-stars Adam James and Suranne Jones (Credit: Channel 4)

Notable mentions to:

Although my Top 10 Celebrity Goggleboxers is final, there are a few cast members I feel deserve an honorary mention. I loved newcomers Jane McDonald and her friend Sue Ravey; they’ve definitely got potential.

I fondly remember actor Jamie Dornan’s appearance alongside his mate Nick Frost, but I’d be lying if I said it was because of anything they said. Jamie just looks damn good on a sofa.

Meanwhile, outspoken Boy George was a hit, when he appeared alongside Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and Marilyn. But perhaps he’s a little too risqué to be a regular?

Comedian Miranda Hart and her real life mother, Diana, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and his pal singer-songwriter Ben Goddard were also very entertaining on the show.

If there had to be an 11th place, it would be a tie between Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones and Adam James, and the cast of Line of Duty. Just because they are my favourite TV shows, and it was insightful to see them out of character.

So, what do you think of my Top 10 ranking of the best Celebrity Goggleboxers of all time? Do you agree?

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox: All the famous faces taking part in new series – and who’s missing!

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Who would make your top 10? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.