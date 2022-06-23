Top 10 dramas based on or inspired by true crime if you love Sherwood on BBC One

BBC One’s Sherwood is the best of the best dramas, inspired by a real life crime – and, if you’re loving it, you need to watch these top 10 true crime dramas, too.

Sherwood has had us hooked, as it told the shocking story of two murders in a former mining community in Nottingham.

Creator James Graham took inspiration from tragic real-life killings that took place in 2004.

So, if you enjoyed watching David Morrissey taking on the largest manhunt in British history, then you’ll need to check out these must-see dramas too.

Here’s our compilation of the top 10 true crime dramas that are available to stream right now.

David Fynn and Luke Evans star in The Pembrokeshire Murders (Credit: ITV1)

Top 10 true crime dramas: The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV Hub

The Pembrokeshire Murders is a must-see thriller starring Luke Evans as the leading detective.

The three-part series introduces newly-promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins.

He has the tricky task of reopening two unsolved murder cases from the 1980s.

The deaths are Pembrokeshire’s most notorious unsolved crimes, known locally as the Coastal Path Murders.

New advances in technology help Wilkins’ investigation when they link both murders to a string of burglaries.

In a bizarre twist, the killer John Cooper appeared on Bullseye, something which becomes a key part of the investigation.

Lily Allen’s famous acting dad Keith Allen played the serial killer John.

Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port in Four Lives (Credit: BBC One)

Four Lives on BBC iPlayer

The three-part series Four Lives aired earlier in 2022.

It follows the murders of four gay men between June 2014 and September 2015.

Stephen Port, played by Stephen Merchant, killed all four of them in sick sexual games.

The series is told from the point of view of the families of Stephen Port’s victims.

It shows how they sought justice for their sons and brothers.

Four different stories are told focusing on each of the four victims.

Sheridan Smith stared as the devastated mother of first victim Anthony Walgate.

Sinead Keenan as Mel Jones and Sonny Beyga as Rhys Jones in Little Boy Blue (Credit: ITV1)

Top 10 true crime dramas: Little Boy Blue on ITV Hub

Little Boy Blue tells the heartbreaking story of Rhys Jones.

Rhys was an 11-year old boy who was tragically killed whilst walking home from football practice.

The four-part ITV series stars Stephen Graham as detective Dave Kelly.

The series follows him on his investigation to bring justice to Rhys and his family.

This must-watch true crime drama sheds light on the impact of gang violence on a local community, who were left mourning the loss of the football-mad schoolboy.

Freddie Fox portrayed Jeremy Bamber in ITV1’s White House Farm (Credit: ITV1)

White House Farm on ITV Hub

White House Farm retells one of the most famous crimes in recent history.

The six-part drama series recreates the disturbing deaths of five of the Bamber-Caffell family.

They were shot dead in their beds.

Detectives DCI Taff Jones and DS Stan Jones lead the investigation into unravelling the murder case.

The high-profile cast includes the excellent Gemma Whelan, Stephen Graham and Mark Addy.

Of course, Freddie Fox plays the convicted killer Jeremy Bamber, who murdered his own sister, her six-year-old twins, and parents in cold blood.

Eddie Marsan as John Darwin, and Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe (Credit: ITV1)

Top 10 true crime dramas: The Thief, His Wife and His Canoe on ITV Hub

Appropriate Adult’s Monica Dolan and Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan team up in ITV’s four-part drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

It tells the truly unbelievable tale of John and Anne Darwin.

On the brink of bankruptcy, John Darwin decided to fake his own death.

He spent years hiding in a bedroom of his house while his wife and two sons mourned next door.

Those familiar with the story will know that wife Anne was in on the crime.

She claimed his life insurance and pretended to her children that their father had died in a tragic canoe accident.

Shockingly, the longer jail sentence was given to Anne, as the judge believed she’d shown maternal cruelty.

The four-part series aired in April 2022.

The cast of Honour on ITV1, led by Keeley Hawes (Credit: ITV1)

Honour on the ITV Hub

This two-part drama Honour tells the horrifying case of Banaz Mahmod.

The 20-year-old disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

Keeley Hawes stars as the lead detective DCI Caroline Goode in this harrowing true-story.

Tragically, Banaz’s own family plotted to murder her in order to restore their family honour.

The series not only reveals the family’s involvement but also the missed chances the police had to save the life of Banaz.

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, and Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson in the eight episode series The Staircase (Credit: HBO)

Top 10 true crime dramas: The Staircase on Sky/Now

Following up from the Netflix documentary of the same name, Sky gave us The Staircase.

The Staircase explores the suspicious death of Kathleen Peterson.

At first, police believed Kathleen fell down the stairs to her death.

However, the house quickly became a crime scene.

Did her husband Michael bludgeon her to death?

The eight-part drama aired in May.

Colin Firth and Toni Collette star as the leading couple.

David Tennant as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des (Credit: ITV1)

Des on ITV Hub

Des is a three-part British drama starring David Tennant as Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The true-crime drama retells the sickening story of how police found human remains in the drains of his flat.

In a chilling twist, Dennis Nilsen admits to murdering several men over a five year period.

The narcissistic serial killer openly admits to murdering multiple people, but chooses to drip-feed information to the detectives.

This series was critically acclaimed, not least because of David‘s chilling performance as the killer.

The Serpent first aired on BBC One, but is now available on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Top 10 true crime dramas: The Serpent on Netflix

The Serpent originally aired on BBC, but is now available to watch on Netflix.

It follows serial killer Charles Sobhraj, a man suspected of killing dozen of victims primarily along the South Asian ‘hippie-trail’.

The series focuses on Sobhraj’s origins, leading up to his arrest in 1976.

Sobhraj is nicknamed ‘The Serpent’ due to his evasive slithering away from the police.

In this eight-part mini-series, Tahar Rahim stars as Sobhraj, with Jenna Coleman starring as his girlfriend and accomplice.

Steve Coogan stars alongside Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte in Stephen (Credit: ITV1)

Stephen on ITV Hub

This moving ITV three-part series tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice for the death of their son Stephen.

Steve Coogan plays detective DCI Clive Driscoll, who worked closely with the Lawrences.

He put together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.

Sherwood is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

