Too Hot To Handle season 2’s final episodes have dropped – and sex-ban robot Lana made sure the singletons were well and truly tested with their final arrivals.

Declaring from the start they were out to mess things up, the remaining stars were pushed to their absolute limit not to succumb to temptation.

These guys made things as hard as possible – with even some of the most dedicated characters falling for their charms.

But just who are the cheeky troublemakers ready to throw Lana’s good work out of the window?

Tabitha is a natural rule breaker but who is she taking down with her? (Credit: Netflix)

Who are the new Too Hot To Handle singletons? Tabitha

21-year-old health coach from South London, United Kingdom.

Find them on Instagram: @tabithcl

Tabitha is all about self-love, and only wants to be in a relationship with herself.

She has spent time living in Bali and describes herself as a tiger – dangerous, feisty and ready to pounce.

She’s not afraid to break the rules to get what she wants, but will Lana be able to tame her?

Elle has a habit of falling into love triangles (Credit: Netflix)

Elle

26-year-old entrepreneur from West Virginia, USA.

Find them on Instagram: @elle.monae

Elle is a total free spirit and has established her own star-sign themed jewellery store.

She has a habit of falling into love triangles – which is sure to stir up some trouble when she enters the retreat.

The others may want to watch out as no one’s going to get in her way when she sees what she wants…

Will Miami-native Joey charm those in the villa? (Credit: Netflix)

Joey

23-year-old marketer from Miami, Florida.

Find them on Instagram: @joeyjoy

Cheeky, fun-loving Joey is a sports champion with an eye for the ladies.

Having excelled in the worlds of swimming, football, basketball and boxing, he’s now ready to relax in the sun and enjoy getting to know everyone at the retreat.

But how will this player react when he realises this sport is strictly non-contact?

Too Hot To Handle is available now in full on Netflix.

