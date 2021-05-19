Too Hot To Handle season 2 release date finally confirmed by Netflix

Too Hot To Handle season 2 is returning at the end of June, Netflix has confirmed.

The raunchy dating series will be hitting our screens on June 23rd, and then the second batch of episodes will drop a week later.

Sending a bunch of horny, young singletons to a remote island, Too Hot To Handle lets the drinks flow and flirty banter take over.

However, there’s a catch: don’t do anything sexual, or you lose a cut of the prize money.

Will this year’s singletons keep their hands off each other? (Credit: Netflix)

That also means not even a cheeky kiss when you think no one’s looking.

However, while that might seem easy for some, Lana – the AI robot giving them tasks – isn’t going to make it easy on them.

Throwing them into a house where they have to share beds, performing sexy tasks and a romantic setting is grounds for trouble.

Good luck keeping your hands off each other, guys…

With the gang walking around in bikinis – the sunsoaked getaway proves trouble for the contestants (Credit: Netflix)

Who won last year’s Too Hot To Handle?

During last year’s series, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey became fan favourites thanks to their inability to keep their hands off each other.

It eventually chipped large chunks off the $100,000 prize fund, only for them to earn a lot of it back in a final abstinence test.

As a ‘reward for all learning something’ during their time there, Lana said everyone could split the prize money.

How many will survive the test? (Credit: Netflix)

As a result, everyone walked away with about $7,500 each.

In terms of the show, it’s about the same amount as a penalty for two kisses.

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

Viewers were not amused – and admitted feeling short changed after dedicating so much time to the series.

It’s not known if the same thing will happen this year.

Too Hot To Handle returns June 23rd on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.