Too Hot To Handle season 2: Christina baffles fans with bizarre habit

Too Hot To Handle season 2 has begun, and all eyes are on the new arrival, Christina.

Netflix dropped the first half of Too Hot To Handle on the platform last week, and new episodes will arrive on Friday (July 2).

Just as the contestants were getting settled into who they like, Christina Carmela arrived to spark chaos.

It worked like a charm, and she immediately tried her luck with Cam.

Christina immediately caught the eye of Welsh boy Cam (Credit: Netflix)

That didn’t go down too well with Emily, who has been trying her best to win Cam’s heart since episode 1.

Clearly frustrated, Emily muttered: “She’s not even that hot!”

Read More: Too Hot To Handle season 2: How much have the contestants lost of their $100,000 prize fund so far?

Sorry, Emily, we don’t think Cam feels the same.

Despite immediately launching a campaign to steal someone else’s man, viewers had their eyes on something else entirely.

Cam has to decide between Christina and Emily (Credit: Netflix)

Christina on Too Hot To Handle: Fans obsessed over her bizarre habit

From the moment she stepped into the villa, Christina had a strange habit of biting her lip.

At first, it seemed like she was just being over the top flirty with Cam. But then, it didn’t stop.

Whenever the camera hits her, no matter what room or who she’s around, Christina is guaranteed to be gnawing on her lip in an attempt to be seductive.

Whether it’s one of the men, women, or even just an inanimate object, Christina seems determined to try and turn everything on.

If Christina bite her lips one more timeeeee #TooHotTooHandle pic.twitter.com/2nv7NNLEHz — ❈ Angy ❈ (@UniquABB) June 25, 2021

Christina’s lips are going to bleed from biting them so much #TooHotTooHandle — Jazzy (@thatjayyyglow) June 30, 2021

Omg does Christina have a tick? She keeps biting her lip 😭 #TooHotTooHandle — Seun (@sheisjei) June 26, 2021

if i watch that christina bite her lip one more time in too hot to handle i’m chucking my remote at my tv — chlo🤍 (@chloeejadeeexx) June 25, 2021

i swear if christina is gonna bite her lips one more time on too hot to handle shes gonna lay a lip balm commercial soon — Yann Err (@2pmxsuju) June 25, 2021

Christina from too hot to handle every 5 seconds "I'm half Italian and half Portuguese" *aggressively bites lip* — fuck that homie peter quill (@Kyliestephanie_) June 29, 2021

My only prediction for how Too Hot to Handle is going to end is that Christina is going to leave the show without a bottom lip — Ali Gutman (@AlexandraGutman) June 30, 2021

if this christina girl on too hot to handle bites her lip every 20 seconds in the 6 episodes that come out next week i’m not watching — katie (@katiegoIdsmith) June 25, 2021

Read More: Too Hot To Handle: Meet Desiree Burch – voiceover of the raunchy Netflix series

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their concern for the state of her poor bottom lip.

One said: “Can someone get Christina on #TooHotTooHandle some food? She’s bitten her lips like 10 times while talking to Cam, this bird must be hungry!”

“Christina is trying so hard to look sexy? Like miss ma’am why are you biting your lip and doing sex eyes in every room!”

A third joked: “Take a shot every time Christina bite her lip on #TooHotToHandleS2 #TooHotTooHandle”.

Too Hot To Handle is available now, with new episodes available on Friday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.