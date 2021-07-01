It turns out some of the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2 figured out what show they were on before being told – yes Marvin, we’re talking to you!

The premise of the Netflix series is that a group of hot contestants are told they’re coming on a regular dating show.

After 12 hours of getting close to each other, it’s then revealed that they’re on Too Hot To Handle and that physical contact is banned.

Viewers get to see their reaction to the news, and sometimes they appear completely devastated.

However, this year, it seems Netflix bosses had a tougher time fooling its stars.

Marvin guessed the twist on Too Hot To Handle (Credit: Netflix)

Too Hot To Handle contestants figured out the twist

Ros Coward, executive producer, has confessed that Marvin actually figured it out before filming began.

“A couple of people were suspicious and thought that it was Too Hot to Handle,” he told The Telegraph.

It felt like the whole world was sexually frustrated at the same time as the first series launched.

“They’d all been quarantined in their apartments, watching the first series of Too Hot to Handle in between auditions!”

As a result, bosses had to scramble to put together a plan to save the concept of the show.

Bosses had to figure out a plan to save the show (Credit: Netflix)

“When the cast did their interviews we made the crew wear Parties in Paradise T-Shirts. So contestant Marvin, who thought he knew, went: ‘Oh, it really is Parties in Paradise! I must be wrong!'”

The first series aired last year during the first-ever lockdown when people were stuck inside their homes and unable to see loved ones.

It became a huge success for Netflix at the time. Creative director Laura Gibson believes the pandemic had a lot to do with it.

“It felt like the whole world was sexually frustrated at the same time as the first series launched,” she joked.

Too Hot To Handle is available now in full on Netflix.

