The people behind Netflix smash Too Hot To Handle have announced new dating show The Love Trap.

The eight-part series is due to air on Channel 4 later this year, doubtless filling a Love Island-shaped hole in the hearts of reality TV lovers.

However, word has it the dating show – hosted by The Masked Dancer star Joel Dommett – will be pretty “brutal”.

In fact, The Love Trap will see unlucky-in-love contestants dumped through a trap door!

Joel Dommett is set to host a new dating show from the makers of Too Hot To Handle (Credit: Splash News)

The new Too Hot To Handle! What do we know about The Love Trap?

The Love Trap is reality TV and a game show rolled into one.

It’ll feature 12 female contestants who try to win the heart of one single man on a series of dates.

Read more: Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2 and how much money did they win?

However, only six of the single ladies are genuine – and the single man is tasked with working out who really wants to date him and who wants to bag the cash prize instead.

And, with a five-figure sum on offer, it might just be a tricky task!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett)

A source told The Sun: “Each of the female ­contestants will be going all out to prove they are genuine and the man will then dump whoever he thinks is trying to con him through the Love Trap.

“He needs to be shrewd however, as dumping the wrong women will leave him with more money- grabbers than genuine ­lovers.”

Joel with his wife Hannah (Credit: Splash News)

What has Joel said about the show?

After presenting The Masked Singer and it’s spin-off The Masked Dancer, Joel has moved onto the new project, from the makers of Too Hot To Handle.

Read more: Joel Dommett and wife Hannah sign up for Celebrity Gogglebox

He started filming it last week and said of the new show: “I love lying, love and trap doors so it’s all I’ve ever wanted. It’s genuinely a huge idea and I’m excited they have trusted me at the helm.”

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.