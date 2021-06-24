The new series of the wild Netflix dating game show is back here and British contestants on Too Hot To Handle are already making their mark.

Too Hot To Handle features 10 contestants from across the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, who are all put in a villa to take part in a range of challenges and activities in a big to win $100,000 (or about £71,000) – but there’s a catch.

Despite all the good-looking singles spending their time in swimwear and definitely crushing on each other, they aren’t allowed to have sex or even kiss each other.

If they break the rule, they’ll lose some of their prize money and could potentially walk away with nothing.

Ten sexy singletons hit the Too Hot To Handle villa for series two. (Credit: Netflix)

Which contestants are British on Too Hot To Handle?

The show revealed its contestants as the first four episodes of the show hit Netflix yesterday.

There are three British contestants in Too Hot To Handle so far – Cam, Emily and Nathan.

Cam

Cam Holmes is a 24-year-old model from South Wales.

Find him on Instagram: @camholmess.

He’s a self-described “sexy nerd” and is signed to a modelling agency called FOMO.

Not content with just being a model and reality TV star, Cam is also a personal trainer.

But he wasn’t always in such good shape.

Talking about himself on the show, he said: “I didn’t used to have the confidence. I had a glow-up. So I just started dressing differently, training a lot more, my hair became a lot better.”

Emily

Emily Miller is a 27-year-old model from London.

Follow her on Instagram: @emilyfayemillerr.

She describes herself as a bit of a party girl in her Instagram bio, writing: “A little party never killed nobody.”

Her bio for the show reads: “London-based Emily has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants. This multi-lingual model is the life and soul of the party, but she’s not afraid to break a few hearts in her search for satisfaction”.

Coincidentally, she’s also signed to the same modelling agency FOMO models.

Without giving any spoilers away to those who haven’t watched the first episodes yet, let’s just say things definitely get heated between Cam and Emily during the show.

Nathan

Nathan is a British 27-year-old who now finds himself living in Texas, USA.

Follow him on Instagram: @nathankwebb.

His Instagram profile describes him as an Englishman who’s “living the American dream”.

He came to the US to work as an exotic dancer and is a former Magic Mike stripper.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the ex-stripper is a bit of a ladies’ man and has had trouble committing to previous relationships.

Will he find the girl of his dreams on Too Hot To Handle? And more, importantly, will they be able to keep their hands off each other?

Too Hot To Handle is available now, with new episodes available next week on Netflix.

