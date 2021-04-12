Too Close on ITV is set to be the channel’s next big, addictive crime drama.

The three-part series – which stars Emily Watson and Denise Gough, and is stripped across three consecutive nights – is an intense psychological thriller and an addictive, terrifying cat-and-mouse game.

So what’s it about and why should you be tuning in?

What are the three big reasons you should watch Too Close on ITV?

Another chance to see Emily Watson in action

Emily, 54, is one of the UK’s leading actresses, and her CV is impressive – she was nominated for an Oscar in 1996 and 1998, and has won other awards.

The star has also starred in some intense TV dramas over the years, including Appropriate Adult, Apple Tree Yard and the recent Chernobyl.

In Too Close, Emily stars as Forensic Psychiatrist, Dr Emma Robertson, who has to try and help a new patient to remember the events of a tragedy.

However, with problems of her own, Dr Robertson finds that her relationship with the patient becomes a little, well, too close for comfort.

Emily says about the role: “She has a great depth of knowledge and experience.

“But also, a very troubled inner life because of what has happened in her past.

“Her marriage is still intact but that has destroyed it from the inside. Her encounter with Connie is a catalyst for all of that to open up and come crashing around her ears.”

Denise is sensational as Connie (Credit: ITV)

Denise Gough is sensational – and terrifying – as Connie on ITV drama Too Close

The patient Dr Robertson forms an intense relationship is Connie Mortenson, played by Irish actress Denise Gough.

Denise is simply sensational as the broken, angry, cynical Connie, who has been accused of a heinous crime.

Is she telling the truth, what is she concealing and why can’t she remember what happened on the fateful night?

As Connie baits and toys with Dr Robertson, ED! was terrified of her – with her short hair, bloodshot eyes and bruised face, she will give you nightmares.

She is really aggressive from the start. You are not on her side.

Forty-one-year-old Denise says: “Connie is really combative.

“She is trying to piece together everything that happened her. She is on the defensive straight away.

“Connie has already had a couple of people coming in to try and work her out. By the time Emma arrives she is just not having any more of it.

“She is really aggressive from the start. You are not on her side.”

Emma has to get to the bottom of the mystery (Credit: ITV)

There’s a mystery to be solved…

While Connie is bang-to-rights for the crime she committed, a series of flashbacks reveals that things might not be as cut-and-dried as they first appear.

As Emily says: “There is also a real thriller element to Too Close.

“It’s a detective story thriller in a way and a race against time to uncover the truth of what actually happened. It has a real energy to it.”

Too Close begins on ITV tonight (Monday April 12) at 9pm on ITV and continues until Wednesday