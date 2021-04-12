Too Close is a gripping and dark new thriller on ITV starring Emily Watson, Denise Gough – and a bridge as a central prop!

Directed by Line of Duty director and former EastEnders actress Susan Tully, we predict this is a miniseries everyone will soon be talking about.

So what is it about? Is it a true story? And where is it filmed?

Let’s take a look…

Too Close explored what happened to make Connie drive off a bridge (Credit: ITV)

What is Too Close about?

Too Close explores the dangerous relationship between a forensic psychiatrist – Dr Emma Robertson (Emily Watson) – and her patient – Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough).

Connie is accused of a horrendous crime, but says she doesn’t remember a thing. She is accused of driving a car with two children off of a bridge.

Emma is well-versed in dealing with challenging patients, but soon builds an unhealthily close bond with Connie.

As the story unfolds, boundaries blur and the doctor patient relationship transcends into a twisted game.

Will the truth ever come out? Or will this investigation become Emma’s own undoing?

Will you be watching? (Credit: ITV)

Is Too Close based on a true story?

This series is not based on a true story. Too Close is based on the novel by writer and former The Bill actress Clara Salaman. However, she published it under her pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

Clara is a bestselling novelist and is particularly focused on dark storylines with strong female leads.

While speaking to ITV, she describes the initial set-up of Too Close: “When we first meet Connie, she is a patient in a secure psychiatric unit. Where we also meet the psychiatrist Emma. Connie is very feisty. She says she doesn’t remember driving a car with two children inside off a bridge.

“Although we wonder if she is telling the truth. Is she faking? Is she a bad woman? We don’t know what she is up to. It’s Emma’s job to find out if Connie has genuine ‘dissociative amnesia’ or whether she’s malingering.

Emily Watson leads the cast (Credit: ITV)

“As Emma later describes it, it’s a way of coping with trauma. Putting the events of trauma into a little box and then burying the box in the earth as a means of avoiding pain. It’s not uncommon.”

What’s more, Clara said this is a series that requires your full attention.

She explained: “Too Close isn’t something you can watch and be looking at your mobile phone at the same time. Don’t look down because you will miss something.

“And maybe that’s a good thing. Put your phone and tablet away and watch the story unfold.”

Where is the bridge on Too Close?

The bridge was filmed at Sheppey Way and Kingsferry Bridge that connects the Isle of Sheppey to mainland Kent.

The bridge is located in Kent.

At the time of filming these scenes, it caused a bit of a stir with locals.



According to Kent Live, one commuter was forced to illegally cycle home over the Sheppey Crossing because the bridge was closed for filming.

When is Too Close on ITV on?

Too Close starts on Monday April 12 at 9pm on ITV. The series will continue across consecutive nights this week.

Once aired, the series in full will be available to stream on ITV Hub.

