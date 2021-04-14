ITV drama Too Close continued last night and had viewers all saying the same thing ahead of the final episode.

The three-part drama stars Emily Watson as forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson and Denise Gough as Connie, a high-profile patient who drove her car into a river while her children were in the back seats.

Warning! Spoilers for episode two ahead.

Emily Watson plays psychiatrist Emma (Credit: ITV)

What happened in episode two of ITV drama Too Close?

During the second episode, viewers learned more about Connie’s relationship with her friend and neighbour, Ness.

Flashbacks showed how Connie’s husband, Karl, got her to agree to an open relationship.

Connie came on to Ness but was rebuffed – only for Karl, later, to accidentally pocket-dial her while having loud sex with Ness, leaving Connie devastated and feeling betrayed.

Viewers learned more about Connie’s past (Credit: ITV)

After that, her life started to unravel. Her hair fell out due to stress and doctors prescribed her strong medication for her anxiety.

Thank goodness it’s ending tomorrow. I don’t think I could have watched another 3-5 episodes.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers heard more about Emma’s own trauma. She seemed convinced her husband was having an affair. And it’s also implied her young daughter, Abigail, was killed by a mysterious lorry driver called Kenneth in a tragic traffic accident.

In a cliffhanger at the end of the episode, it showed Connie setting fire to her room at the psychiatric hospital.

The episode ended with a shocking cliffhanger (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say after episode two?

On Twitter, viewers heaped praise on Emily and Denise’s performances in the drama. However, a number appeared to think the drama is a bit too dark – and expressed relief that it won’t be on for much longer.

One viewer said: “Thank goodness it’s ending tomorrow. I don’t think I could have watched another 3-5 episodes. #TooClose.”

In another tweet, they wrote: “This had better have a happy ending because it’s been a stressful watch.”

Another tweeted: “The two leads are very impressive and the whole thing understandably very dark. The adverts actually provide some well-needed light relief.

They added separately: “As good as this is, I’ve never been so relieved to hear that ‘tomorrow is the final episode’. This is so dark and have got to say, very thought provoking.”

A third tweeted: “I may have to give up on #TooClose and watch something a bit more upbeat. Like Schindler’s List or The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.”

“This is difficult to watch. #TooClose,” wrote a fourth.

“Connie is killing me,” said a fifth viewer, adding: “The writing is so good. The acting. This is a tough watch. #TooClose.”

– Too Close concludes tonight (Wednesday, April 14) at 9pm on ITV

