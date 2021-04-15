Too Close viewers have praised Denise Gough following the ITV finale last night (April 14).

The 41-year-old Irish actress gripped viewers as she took on the role of Connie Mortensen in the three-part thriller.

But as the series ended on Wednesday evening (April 14), fans rushed to comment on her “mesmerising” performance.

Warning! Spoilers for episode three ahead.

Too Close viewers were ‘mesmerised’ by Denise Gough (Credit: ITV)

The drama followed the complicated relationship between patient Connie and psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson.

Her character was held in a secure hospital accused of a terrible crime she claims not to remember.

Meanwhile, during last night’s episode, viewers got to see the full extent of Connie’s mental health issues.

Furthermore, they also discovered what led to her accident.

Denise was praised by ITV viewers (SplashNews.com)

Too Close: ITV viewers praise Denise Gough

And it didn’t take long for fans to gush over the talented star.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “TooClose on @ITV is the best drama I have seen in years. #DeniseGough should win every award going for her fantastic performance.”

Denise Gough should win every award going

A second said: “#TooClose is giving me severe anxiety. Denise Gough phenomenal as ever.”

A third shared: “I’ve never seen such incredible acting. #DeniseGough is outstanding. Heartbreaking to watch.”

Absolutely loved #TooClose on ITV. An acting masterclass from Denise Gough. I was lucky to see her in the West End in People Places Things…… she is an outstanding actor. Just give her all of the awards now 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Cleo Mace 💙👩🏻‍🎤⚡ (@CleoFM) April 15, 2021

If anyone deserved a happy ending, Connie did. Denise Gough deserves a shed full of awards for an astonishing piece of acting. #TooClose — SAMANTHA JANE ADAMS (@SJSAMMY12) April 14, 2021

Well #TooClose was an acting masterclass. Incredible! #DeniseGough was totally mesmerising 🙌🏼 — Suzie Thorn (@SuzieThorn1) April 14, 2021

Denise Gough just gave the acting performance of the year in ITV’s #TooCllose. — John Murphy (@John_murphy1) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, another called for Denise to win a “shed full of awards”.

They tweeted: “If anyone deserved a happy ending, Connie did. Denise Gough deserves a shed full of awards for an astonishing piece of acting. #TooClose.”

In addition, a fan gushed: “Blown away by the 11/10 performances from Denise Gough and Emily Watson for an entire three hours in Too Close.”

“Denise Gough just gave the acting performance of the year in ITV’s #TooClose,” said another.

Denise appears alongside Emily Watson in Too Close (Credit: ITV)

What has Denise said about her character?

Earlier this week, the actress appeared on This Morning to discuss the drama.

Speaking about the difficult aspects of the role, she said: “For me, I’m so used to doing theatre where I get to play parts like this, it’s kind of rare that I get to play them on screen.

“I have done some [TV] before, I had a series out a few years ago so I knew how to play it through lines and episodes, but this one was different. I mean I had a four-hour makeup call to do in the morning, so I had this huge amount of time before I even got to the set, which at times was really stressful.”

Furthermore, she added: “But the actual acting of it I just love, I love it so much. I can’t believe I get to do it as my job. I was deeply excited by it.”

