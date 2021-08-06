Tommy Fury will ‘break every bone in Jake Paul’s face’ to defend girlfriend Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has claimed he will “break every bone” in Jake Paul’s face to defend his girlfriend.

The Love Island star, 22, has hit out at the former YouTuber turned boxer ahead of their expected battle in the ring later this year.

The pair have been sparring back and forth for months now.

Paul first dragged Molly-Mae into the fight when he shared an alleged DM between himself and the Love Island babe.

In the leaked image, Molly allegedly said: “Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos. Maybe you can show me around?”

However, Molly insisted in May that it was faked, saying: “Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM…. Photoshop is scary.”

Tommy Fury blasts Jake Paul for bashing his girlfriend

Now, Tommy has got some fighting words of his own for Jake.

In a rant on Sky Sports, Tommy warned Jake that he’s not scared of him.

“I’m thick-skinned. I’m a professional athlete. These boys ain’t. These boys play games on the internet and run around for a living,” he said.

Tommy continued: “I fight hard for a living. I will let my fists do the talking. For every bad thing he has said, he will get a swift right hand for it.

“I will break every bone in his face. You don’t bring people’s loved ones into it. It’s a fight. It’s nothing to do with them, leave them out of it.”

There are two matches between their potential face-off. Paul must win his next match, and Tommy must win his.

Fans will know on August 29 if the pair will meet each other in the ring.

“He can either run with his tail between his legs or step up like a man and test himself,” added the reality star.

