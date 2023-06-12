Paddy McGuinness brands Soccer Aid co-star Tommy Fury a disgrace

Tommy Fury and his Soccer Aid performance were slammed by comedian Paddy McGuinness yesterday (Sunday, June 11).

Paddy took aim at the former Love Island star on Instagram yesterday.

Tommy took part in Soccer Aid (Credit: Soccer Aid for UNICEF / YouTube)

Tommy Fury takes part in Soccer Aid

Yesterday saw the annual Soccer Aid charity match take place at Old Trafford, Manchester. The likes of Tom Hiddleston, Asa Butterfield, Tom Grennan, and Usain Bolt took part in the match.

The World XI ended up winning 4-2, thanks to goals from Robbie Keane, Usain Bolt, and former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay. England’s goals were scored by Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Amongst the World XI squad was Tommy Fury. Despite having been born in England, Tommy represented the World XI due to his Irish heritage.

Paddy McGuinness mocks Tommy Fury in Soccer Aid

However, yesterday, prior to the match, Paddy McGuinness took aim at Tommy on social media. The comedian uploaded a video of Tommy during and after training – branding the pro boxer a “disgrace”.

In one clip, Tommy can be seen in training without his top on. “Get it away son… get it away. No one wants to see it.”

In another clip, Tommy can be seen having a drink with his teammates after training. Paddy then reveals that Tommy has a blanket over his legs.

“This is a disgrace! His little leggies are cold!”

Tommy was mocked online (Credit: Soccer Aid for UNICEF / YouTube)

Tommy’s performance mocked

Paddy wasn’t the only one mocking Tommy yesterday – a lot o those watching the match were too. Many were quick to judge his 20-minute cameo on the field “awful”.

“Tommy Fury is an awful footballer but is still considerably better than he is at boxing,” one viewer joked.

“Tommy Fury is [bleep] at football,” another tweeted. Additionally, a third then wrote: “Convinced Tommy has no idea what he’s doing at this point.”

“NAHHHH WATCHING TOMMY FURY IS HILARIOUS,” another said.

Soccer Aid 2023 is available on ITVX now.

