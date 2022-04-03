Tom Parker left Pointless viewers emotional as he featured on the show just days after his death.

The Wanted star, who passed away on Wednesday aged 33 following a battle with cancer, appeared on the show’s celebrity edition alongside Max George.

To their delight, the pair went on to win £2,500 for The Brain Tumour Charity and Brain Research UK.

Tom Parker appeared on Pointless Celebrities last night (Credit: BBC)

Tom Parker on Pointless

The popular quiz show episode was filmed in late 2021.

Following Tom‘s death, the BBC confirmed the appearance had been moved forward in the schedules, with the consent of his family.

A closing title card also paid tribute to the late musician at the end of last night’s episode (April 2).

Ahead of the show, Pointless co-host Richard Osman tweeted: “There is a very special edition of ‘Pointless Celebrities’ this evening. Recorded a few months ago it features the extraordinary @tomparker.

“I hope it shows his strength and kindness. He and @MaxGeorge play for @BrainTumourOrg if you would like to donate in his memory.”

Tom appeared on the show alongside The Wanted’s Max George (Credit: BBC)

Pointless viewers react to Tom’s appearance

Fans of the star were left battling “mixed emotions” following the episode on Saturday night.

While many couldn’t hide their tears, others described Tom’s appearance as “comforting”.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Mixed emotions watching Pointless. Weird watching Tom on my screen knowing he’s no longer here, but seeing him and Max having fun and a laugh makes my heart happy.”

A second wrote: “Hearing/watching Tom on Pointless is somewhat comforting, seeing him so happy and hearing that laugh is just so special!”

Mixed emotions watching Pointless.

A third added: “Actually smiled my arse off the whole way through that. It was so strangely comforting and such a gorgeous way to honour his character. I’m so glad he got to enjoy himself and be a winner for a charity so personal to him. That’s the Tom I will always remember!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “My heart really hurts right now. Tom’s probably laughing going ‘why you crying at Pointless for?’ Ffs.”

Another tweeted: “That was the most comforting thing. Our boys, Tom and Max having a laugh like they always should have been doing #Pointless.”

A sixth said: “Watching Tom Parker on Pointless Celebrities. What a beautiful soul he was. Life is so very cruel and unfair sometimes. #PointlessCelebrities.”

Another tweeted: “I never thought I’d be sat crying at an episode of Piintless. Hearing Tom laugh was somewhat comforting whilst also heartbreaking. So proud of you Tom (and Max as well).”

“Seeing Tom on Pointless has my emotions so conflicted. It’s comforting to see him so happy to be on it and be so animated, but also devastating knowing he’s gone,” added another.

Tom’s battle with cancer

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020, Tom underwent various treatments to tackle his brain tumour.

Earlier this week, his wife Kelsey confirmed the sad news that her husband had tragically died as a result of his illness.

Meanwhile, on social media yesterday, Max broke his silence with a tribute to his late pal.

