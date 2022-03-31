Ben Shephard pays tribute to Tom Parker on GMB after his death
Tom Parker was ‘full of energy and fun’ on GMB months before death, says Ben Shephard

Tom sadly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 33

By Rebecca Carter

Following the heartbreaking death of Tom Parker, a tribute was paid to him on today’s Good Morning Britain.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid remembered The Wanted singer following his death yesterday from brain cancer.

Ben and Susanna paid tribute to Tom today following his death (Credit: ITV)

GMB tribute to Tom Parker after death

Ben told viewers on Thursday’s GMB: “I’m sure all of you have heard the news, the very, very sad news, about Tom Parker from The Wanted who sadly died from his battle from a brain tumour.

Read more: When was Tom Parker diagnosed with a brain tumour? How was he famous?

“It was one of those moments that I think we were all desperately hoping wasn’t going to happen.

“The battle that he was taking on and the treatment that he was having was going to work.”

The Wanted singer Tom Parker on This Morning
Tom sadly died on Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer (Credit: ITV)

Ben then said the singer was “full of joy and fun” during an appearance on GMB late last year.

Susanna continued: “So much fun, he just kept smiling through.”

A clip was then shown of Tom and his The Wanted bandmates singing on GMB, which was in December 2021.

The clip also saw Tom speak about his health.

Ben said: “You could see he was so full of energy and fun and I think that the band getting back together was very much centred around his illness and his diagnosis.

“And they were still making plans for what was going to happen and they were on tour, and where they were going to go, and they were excited and he was excited to be there.

“And it was so lovely to have him with them and them all together.”

Susanna went on to say that it was “very notable” how much The Wanted “cared about” Tom behind the scenes.

She said: “They really had that arm around him the whole time he was there. We are so sad about Tom.

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey on This Morning
Tom’s wife Kelsey paid a heartbreaking tribute to confirm his sad death (Credit: ITV)

“Incredibly cruel what has happened to him.”

Statement from Tom’s wife Kelsey

It comes after Tom’s wife Kelsey confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday.

Read more: Tom Parker’s The Wanted bandmates share devastating tribute after his death

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

