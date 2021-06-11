Sir Tom Jones is the break-out star of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4.

But did you know that the She’s A Lady hitmaker also has an estranged son?

Tom, 81, has two sons, but one of which is rarely spoken of.

His eldest son, Mark Woodward, 64, is the only child from Tom’s marriage to his late wife Melinda Trenchard.

But Mark also has a half-sibling, Jonathan Berkery, now aged 33.

However, they are not believed to be in touch, nor is Tom said to have much of a relationship with his younger son.

So what happened? And why are they estranged? We take a look…

Sir Tom Jones is on Celebrity Gogglebox with singer Anne Marie (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Tom Jones’ youngest child?

Tom Jones youngest child is Jonathan Berkery.

He was the outcome of a short-lived fling between the-then married Tom and 24-year-old model Katherine Berkery.

Their relationship began in 1987 and is said to have lasted just a few days.

However, Katherine became pregnant and later gave birth to their son Jonathan.

Despite a DNA test in 1989 proving that Jonathan was his son, Tom refused to publicly address the matter for decades.

In fact, it was only in 2008 upon the release of a new music album that Tom finally confirmed he is the father.

Tom Jones said he felt ‘tricked’ by the mother of his son (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Tom Jones said about his son?

During a press conference Tom said: “It wasn’t something I had planned. If I had planned it, I would have done something more than just financially. But it wasn’t… I was tricked, really. I just fell for it.”

He then added: “I just fell for the seduction.”

According to court records, Tom gave his son £1,700 a month in support up until his 18th birthday.

The Welsh crooner is estimated to be worth around £187 million.

Tom is said to be very close to his son Mark Woodward (Credit: SplashNews)

Have Tom Jones and Jonathan Berkery ever met?

Tom Jones and Jonathan Berkery are not believed to have ever met in person.

Jonathan said he grew up hoping his dad would reach out, but he only ever provided financial support.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jonathan said he had fallen upon hard times as an adult.

And had even been homeless for several years.

Speaking back in 2013, Jonathan said: “It all stems back to my dad. I don’t think I realised it for a long time but I was one angry kid, crying out for a father.”

He is now a musician himself, and still holds out hope his dad will get in touch one day.

What does Tom Jones’ son do?

Tom Jones’ eldest son is Mark Woodward.

He has served as Tom’s music and career manager since the death of his former manager Gordon Mills in 1986.

Mark is often credited with reviving his dad’s the flagging career and continuing to help his dad remain in the spotlight in recent years.

Tom and Mark have just a 17 year age difference, and are often compared to one another in looks.

They are said to be very close, and own homes near one another.

Mark and Jonathan are also not believed to have ever met in person.

