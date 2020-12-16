Tom Cruise has gone viral for a recent COVID-19 rant at his movie crew, and Piers Morgan couldn’t help but poke fun at the incident.

A leaked audio tape of the Hollywood star screaming at crew members on the set of the latest Mission Impossible movie emerged this week.

Fans can hear Tom insisting that staff either stick to the coronavirus rules, or get fired on the spot.

Piers Morgan mocked Tom Cruise and his COVID rant on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say on GMB?

During Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, Piers decided to show off his acting chops by doing an impression of Tom.

“Don’t ever do that again! I’m going to fire you! All right?” shouted Piers to the GMB crew.

Susanna Reid joked: “The language he used in the break was far worse but don’t worry, my phone was recording.”

Piers then added: “Sorry, that was so awkward. I was just giving the troops a bit of a moral booster. Right guys? We’re all friends? All good?”

The actor has gone viral for his Covid rant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Cruise Covid rant: What did the movie star say?

Tom flew into a rage spiral on set when he saw two crew members standing too close to each other.

He was caught screaming: “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you [bleep].

“If I see you do it again, you’re [bleep] gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever [bleep] do it again.”

Tom on set of Mission Impossible 7 (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

He added: “That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their [bleep] homes because our industry is shut down.

“We are not shutting this [bleep] movie down.”

The upcoming Mission Impossible movie became hit by delays due to COVID-19.

As a result, Tom has reportedly taken it upon himself to keep his set safe.

A source told The Sun: “He does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can.

“He is very proactive when it comes to safety.”

