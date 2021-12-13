‘Tipsy’ Danny Miller apologises to Lorraine as he reunites with baby son

Danny Miller reunited with his fiancée Steph Jones and their baby son today on Lorraine following his I’m A Celebrity win.

Former Emmerdale actor Danny was crowned King of the Castle last night.

He beat runner-up Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge, who finished in third place.

On Monday, Danny appeared on Lorraine to talk about his win but was surprised when he became reunited with his partner and son over video call.

Danny emotional as Steph and Albert appeared on screen (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller reunites with son after I’m A Celebrity win

As Danny appeared on the show via video call, he told host Lorraine Kelly that he was a “little bit tired and tipsy”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final: Danny Miller crowned winner of 2021 series

Lorraine then told him: “It is so lovely to see you but we’re also joined by your fiancée Steph and and wee baby Albert.”

Danny put his hand over his mouth as Steph and seven-week-old Albert popped up on screen.

Steph and Albert surprised Danny (Credit: ITV)

Danny said: “Oh darling.”

An emotional Steph told him: “We’ve missed you so much, Danny. We just want you to come home now.”

Lorraine gushed: “Oh this is gorgeous.”

Danny told Steph: “Oh darling, I love you so much.”

Steph replied: “I love you so much, we’re so proud of you. We just can’t wait to see you later.”

‘Tipsy’ Danny apologised to Lorraine for the interview (Credit: ITV)

Danny, getting emotional, said: “Oh my God, man. This wasn’t the plan sorry Lorraine.

“I’m sorry that you’re sandwiched between this because this must be so awkward for you.”

But Lorraine insisted: “No it’s not. It’s lovely.”

Danny continued: “I wasn’t expecting this, this is a set up Lorraine. You’ve got me right where you want me.

“The whole reason I did it [I’m A Celebrity] was I wanted to show the country I wasn’t just Aaron off Emmerdale.

“Steph was the massive reason for me doing it. She was the reason that I did it,” as he started to struggle to get his words out.

He told Lorraine: “This is the worst interview you’re going to give in your life, Lorraine!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers spot ‘connection’ between three finalists Danny, Simon and Frankie

Danny added: “She was the reason that made me thought, ‘I’m going to go out there and provide for the family.’

“I wasn’t in the position to do that before the show. I did it to financially secure the family.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.