Tipping Point viewers fume as show pulled from schedule in TV shake up

Tipping Point viewers were furious today when the ITV game show was replaced in the TV schedule.

The programme, hosted by Ben Shephard, usually airs from 4pm on ITV1 for an hour, before fellow game show The Chase airs.

However, on Thursday, viewers hoping to tune in for their latest installment of the show were met by horse racing.

Tipping Point pulled from the schedule today (Credit: ITV)

Where was Tipping Point today?

ITV’s coverage of the opening day at the Grand National meeting at Aintree replaced Tipping Point today.

It aired from 1:45pm to 5pm.

The Grand National begins this Saturday (April 9), so it seems the build-up is already beginning.

But game show fans weren’t impressed and shared their frustration on Twitter.

Horse racing replaced the game show today (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Bloody horse racing taking my fix of @benshephard away!”

Another wrote: “Ffs horse racing! No #tippingpoint.”

A third switched over, as they tweeted: “No #TippingPoint today because of a horse racing competition, so it’s 30 minutes of #therepairshop and then #BridgeOfLies.”

Another commented: “No #tippingpoint what’s [the] point, I might as well smash me whole house up at this rate.”

Viewers missed Tipping Point today (Credit: ITV)

Is the show on tomorrow?

Unfortunately for fans, there’s more bad news.

According to the TV schedule, Tipping Point will be replaced again tomorrow.

ITV will be airing more coverage of the Grand National ahead of Saturday.

Tipping Point viewers usually enjoy to tweet along as the show plays out.

Last month, viewers had a lot of reaction to contestant Diane.

Diane was hoping to bring home the £10,000 jackpot.

But viewers all had one complaint about Diane during her appearance on the show – her timing was incredibly off!

As Diane released her counters, viewers complained about her timing.

One person said at the time: “If Diane gets to the final round with that crazy timing I’m switching off.”

Another added: “Diane is frustrating me massively!!”

Tipping Point airs on ITV, weekdays, from 4pm.

