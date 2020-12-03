Tipping Point viewers slam contestant for giving wrong answer despite help from Ben Shephard

Tipping Point viewers slammed a contestant yesterday for getting a question wrong despite help from host Ben Shephard.

Ben, 45, did all he could to help contestant Rob, but he still got the question wrong.

And viewers were quick to register their disbelief as they asked: How much help can a person need?

Rob was blank-faced when he was confronted with the question on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Ben Shephard tried to help on Tipping Point?

Despite answering multiple questions wrong, Rob found himself in the final.

After picking the ‘Technology’ category, Ben asked him the question: “In which mobile app, launched in 2016, can a player evolve into an ‘Evee’ into a ‘Vaporean’?”

Rob was confronted with three choices: Angry Birds, Candy Crush or Pokémon GO.

Showing a blank face, Ben asked him if he had played any of the games.

Despite repeatedly mentioning Pokémon and asking him if he wanted to change his mind, Rob went with… Angry Birds.

How did Tipping Point viewers react?

It wasn’t long before viewers expressed their own disbelief at Rob’s inability to answer the question correctly despite all the help.

One said: “I am amazed at the stupidity of Rob, the questions didn’t fall for me!! They were so so simple…..

“@benshephard even tried to tell you the Pokemon question, I just can’t tonight with this stupidity. Least the final drop was good for him.”

Ben tried his best to ‘help’ (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Ben did everything he could to push this guy towards answering with Pokemon Go, yet he just ignored him.”

Finally, a third gasped: “@TippingPointITV #tippingpoint when Ben literally gives you the answer to Pokémon go and he still says ‘nah I think it’s birds’ what a pillock…”

Ben offered help to GMB co-star Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

What else has Ben been up to?

Elsewhere, GMB host Ben recently praised friend and colleague Kate Garraway in the lead-up to Christmas.

With Kate’s husband Derek Draper still in hospital fighting the after-effects of coronavirus, she admitted she wasn’t looking forward to the festive period.

Ben told her that he would come round “in a heartbeat” if she needed him to.

He also called her “the best” and “incredible”.

