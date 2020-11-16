Tipping Point: Lucky Stars left viewers scratching their heads last night as they claimed not to recognise any of the celeb contestants, which included actor Rob Delaney.

During Sunday (November 15) evening’s episode, host Ben Shephard was joined in the studio by Catastrophe actor Rob, former cricketer Graeme Swann and comedian Holly Walsh.

What did viewers say about the celebs on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars?

On Twitter, a number of those watching at home said they struggled to recognise the trio.

One said: “Celebrity #tippingpoint is on and I don’t know one of them.”

Another tweeted: “Haven’t got a clue who any of these ‘celebrities’ are on #tippingpoint.”

A third wrote: “Who are these celebs? #TippingPoint.”

“Who are these on #TippingPoint?” asked a fourth. “Really scraping the barrel for celebs these days.”

Someone else said: “Who are these so called celebs? #tippingpoint.”

A sixth said, using a heart-eyes emoji: “Hello Rob… no idea who he is though #TippingPoint.”

Who won Tipping Point: Lucky Stars?

In the end, pundit Graeme Swann emerged victorious.

In the final round, he built up a cash prize of £5,800 and decided to take it for his charity, rather than risk it by going for the jackpot.

The celebrity version of Tipping Point airs once a week, but the standard edition airs every day throughout the week.

During an episode last week, one contestant took to social media to call out the ‘horrendous’ abuse he experienced online.

James, from Belfast, hit back on Twitter at the horrific trolling aimed at him as the show aired.

He said: “Not tweeting this because I’m upset at ALL, just tweeting this to raise awareness of online bullying! Yes I signed up to be on a TV show but this is absolutely ridiculous.

“The amount of racist, homophobic and sexist tweets made about me and my filming mates is absolutely horrendous. Most of which come from those who are triple my age.

“Imagine being an 18 year old and going on TV to read this online after?”

