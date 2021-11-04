Tipping Point star Jonny distracted fans with h is beard
TV

Tipping Point viewers desperate to give contestant Jonny a makeover after becoming distracted by his beard

It was something to behold, that's for sure

By Paul Hirons

Tipping Point viewers were desperate to give contestant Jonny a makeover after they became distracted by his amazing beard.

Jonny appeared on the show earlier this week and immediately drew lots of attention because of his appendage.

And viewers were soon desperate to take a pair of scissors to it.

Tipping Point star Jonny distracted fans with h is beard
Tipping Point star Jonny distracted fans with his beard (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jonny on Tipping Point?

Jonny had a very distinctive look – he dressed in an orange and black-cheque lumberjack shirt.

But it was his beard that caught viewers’ attention.

Rocking a goatee-with-a-difference, it featured dreadlocks at the bottom.

Read more: How much is Tipping Point host Ben Shephard worth? Did he really star in a Harry Potter film?

And he did a good job, too, progressing through the rounds and reaching the final.

Before he had a crack at winning the jackpot, he said he’d spend his money on a new kitchen at home.

In the end, he failed to win the big cash but still managed to take home a respectable £2,950.

How did viewers react to Jonny’s beard?

However, it wasn’t Jonny’s quizzing skills that got viewers talking – it was his beard.

And some viewers were desperate to take a pair of scissors to it.

“How has somebody not taken a pair of scissors to that beard, while he slept?” one asked.

Another said: “I’m dying to take a pair of scissors to this bloke’s beard on Tipping Point, it’s getting on my nerves.”

“Jonny would look so much younger without that beard,” a third said.

Tipping Point star Jonny distracted fans with his beard
Ben Shephard on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Beard goals?

Viewers were also divided over the beard.

One said on Twitter: “Not sure about a new kitchen, but at least he’ll now be able to afford a razor to sort out that monstrosity of a beard! #TippingPoint.”

Read more: Is this the real reason Ben Shephard refuses to do Strictly Come Dancing?

Another lamented: “His performance is like his beard … truly awful #tippingpoint.”

However, some loved it.

One said: “Jonny’s beard on@TippingPointITV is beard goals!! #tippingpoint #beardgoals #beard #awesomebeard.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

kaye adams loose women
Loose Women star Kaye Adams fires back after being stopped by police at COP26 summit
Bruno Tonioli confirms imminent Strictly return - but fans think it is 'unfair' that Anton du Beke will be 'replaced'
Bruno Tonioli confirms imminent Strictly return – but fans think it is ‘unfair’ on Anton du Beke
Holly Willoughby vows to help women who aren't as lucky as she is in life during book talk
Holly Willoughby vows to help women who aren’t as ‘lucky’ as she is as she promotes book
Kim Will Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Thursday, November 4 2021
Alison Hammond ex husband
Alison Hammond stuns fans after sharing a rare photo of ‘fit’ ex-husband
Pierce Chloe Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans convinced Chloe’s dad is Pierce Harris after spotting clue