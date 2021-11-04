Tipping Point viewers were desperate to give contestant Jonny a makeover after they became distracted by his amazing beard.

Jonny appeared on the show earlier this week and immediately drew lots of attention because of his appendage.

And viewers were soon desperate to take a pair of scissors to it.

Tipping Point star Jonny distracted fans with his beard (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jonny on Tipping Point?

Jonny had a very distinctive look – he dressed in an orange and black-cheque lumberjack shirt.

But it was his beard that caught viewers’ attention.

Rocking a goatee-with-a-difference, it featured dreadlocks at the bottom.

Read more: How much is Tipping Point host Ben Shephard worth? Did he really star in a Harry Potter film?

And he did a good job, too, progressing through the rounds and reaching the final.

Before he had a crack at winning the jackpot, he said he’d spend his money on a new kitchen at home.

In the end, he failed to win the big cash but still managed to take home a respectable £2,950.

How has somebody not taken a pair of scissors to that beard, while he slept?!? 😆 #tippingpoint — DebbieLou (@HarobedYellum) November 2, 2021

I'm dying to take a pair of scissors to this blokes beard on #TippingPoint its getting on my nerves — LB (@Luce1982) November 2, 2021

Jonny would look so much younger without that beard 👦🏼#tippingpoint — Carol Baxendale (@carol_baxendale) November 2, 2021

How did viewers react to Jonny’s beard?

However, it wasn’t Jonny’s quizzing skills that got viewers talking – it was his beard.

And some viewers were desperate to take a pair of scissors to it.

“How has somebody not taken a pair of scissors to that beard, while he slept?” one asked.

Another said: “I’m dying to take a pair of scissors to this bloke’s beard on Tipping Point, it’s getting on my nerves.”

“Jonny would look so much younger without that beard,” a third said.

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Beard goals?

Viewers were also divided over the beard.

One said on Twitter: “Not sure about a new kitchen, but at least he’ll now be able to afford a razor to sort out that monstrosity of a beard! #TippingPoint.”

Read more: Is this the real reason Ben Shephard refuses to do Strictly Come Dancing?

Another lamented: “His performance is like his beard … truly awful #tippingpoint.”

However, some loved it.

One said: “Jonny’s beard on@TippingPointITV is beard goals!! #tippingpoint #beardgoals #beard #awesomebeard.”