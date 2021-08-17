Tipping Point viewers all saying the same thing about Ben Shephard’s cuddling behaviour

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard left viewers all saying the same thing yesterday (August 16).

The game show viewers commented on Ben’s antics on social media.

Ben, 46, sparked a barrage of comments from viewers about how touchy he was with the contestants.

Ben cuddles contestant Caroline on the ITV game show (Credit: ITV)

One Twitter user even joked host Ben ‘had got eventual winner Caroline pregnant after an almighty hug’.

The Twitter user wrote: “Caroline, you win £10k, two prizes and an unexpected pregnancy from Ben’s last cuddle.”

Another said: “I want a hug like that from Ben.”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “Ben seems to be enjoying his little cuddles this afternoon.”

Last night’s contestants (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard referred to the Tipping Point counters as danglers

Elsewhere, other viewers couldn’t help but comment on Ben’s flirty language.

Numerous times Ben described the counters that were hanging over the tipping point as “danglers”.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Ben is filthy today, danglers, long rods, good shoves.”

Another said: “Wonder if this is secretly a porn shoot, with all these mentions of bloody danglers.”

Also, on the show, contestant Barrie who was playing alongside Caroline, David and Michelle to win the jackpot, had viewers distracted by his likeness to actor Neil Burgess.

Viewers thought Barrie looked actor Neil Burgess from the Cillit Bang adverts (Credit: ITV)

Neil is famous for playing the late Barry Scott in the Cillit Bang adverts.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Is Barrie the Cillit Bang bloke?”

We can’t see it ourselves.

Actor Neil Burgess in the Cillit Bang adverts (Credit: ITV)

Nevertheless, Barrie was quick to impress with his sharp general knowledge skills and scored six points in the quick-fire round.

But he was pipped to the post by Caroline, who walked away with a whopping £10,000 after an impressive trade with her penultimate counter.

Tipping Point airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV.

