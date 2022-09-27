Tipping Point viewers took to Twitter to gush over a “gorgeous” contestant during yesterday’s show (Monday, September 26).

Jess may have missed out on the jackpot prize, but she did pick up some admirers online during her stint on the show.

And she caused quite the stir on the Tipping Point hashtag on Twitter!

Jess appeared on the show yesterday afternoon (Credit: ITV)

‘Gorgeous’ contestant on Tipping Point causes Twitter stir

Yesterday afternoon’s edition of Tipping Point saw another three contestants take on the machine.

Among the contestants was Jess – a mental health practitioner from Essex.

In round one, Jess managed to accumulate £650, placing her top of the leaderboard going into round two.

In round two, Jess once more came out on top, winning a further £550 – taking her potential prize money up to £1200.

Going up against Lewis in round three, Jess came out on top yet again, heading into the final with £2750.

Playing for the jackpot of £10,000, Jess managed to win a further £1,300 in the final round, taking her prize money up to £4,050.

Jess decided to turn down Ben Shephard‘s offer of a trade and walked away with her £4,050.

“I’ve had an amazing day,” she said at the end of the show.

Jess walked away with £4,050 on yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gush over Jess

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss Jess, but not exactly for her performance. Some viewers took to Twitter simply to gush over how “gorgeous” she was.

“Jess is really lovely,” one viewer wrote.

“Ooft,” another said when they saw Jess on screen. “What a delightful creature.”

“She’s gorgeous and knows things,” a third said of the contestant.

Another viewer branded her a “10 out of 10” too.

Other viewers praised the mental health practitioner for her performance on today’s show.

“Jess is having a belting time,” one viewer tweeted. “Well played Jess,” another said at the end of the show.

Viewers had a very similar complaint to make about Tipping Point last week (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers make same complaint

Fans of the show were over the moon to see a new series of the hit ITV gameshow air last week.

However, they all had a very similar complaint to make.

During the show, contestant Garry made it all the way through to the final. Once there, he managed to pick up not one, but two mystery prizes.

His first mystery prize was a cookery lesson with a professional chef. His second mystery prize was a cordless lawnmower.

Garry seemed pretty pleased with his prizes, but viewers were less impressed.

“Another stunning mystery prize,” one viewer sarcastically tweeted at the time.

“Cookery lesson. 2022 and the prizes are still [bleep],” another said.

“[Bleep] mystery prize going straight on eBay klaxon!” another wrote when Garry won the lawnmower.

Not everyone thought Garry’s prizes were rubbish though. “Cookery lesson, quality prize,” one viewer wrote.

Read more: Tipping Point viewers fume over format change again as show returns

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV and ITV Hub

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.