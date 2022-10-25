Tipping Point viewers had the same shocking theory about Ben Shephard during yesterday’s show (Monday, October 24).

Viewers were convinced that the host was really trying to hold in his laughter when dealing with the “worst contestant ever” yesterday afternoon.

What happened on Tipping Point yesterday?

Yesterday’s episode of Tipping Point saw three new contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning the £10k jackpot.

Among the contestants were Steve from Cardiff, Becs from Worcester and Will from Manchester.

After the first round, Becs came out on top with £1,600 to her name. Will, meanwhile, finished bottom with just £650 to his name.

Becs won the second round too with £2,200, trumping Steve’s £1,350.

Heading into the final, Becs began the round with £2,200 to her name.

By the end, she had £3,150. However, unfortunately for her, she didn’t manage to land the jackpot.

However, Becs didn’t seem too upset, what with over £3k and a hotel stay (courtesy of the mystery prizes) to her name.

Twitter users spark theories about Ben Shephard on Tipping Point

Despite winning a decent sum of money, Becs made a few costly errors during the final, including losing three counters when she got a question on music wrong.

Some viewers seemed to feel sorry for Ben, with some even accusing the star of trying not to laugh when dealing with Becs.

“Ben is doing Stirling work keeping a straight face,” one viewer tweeted.

“The most painful episode ever. Ben is internally screaming,” another said.

“Ben is trying desperately not to laugh. Worst contestant ever!” a third wrote.

“Even Ben can’t believe it!” another said of Becs being in the final.

Ben’s face is saying it all!” a fifth tweeted.

Twitter users mock X-rated Tipping Point moment

Ben was left red-faced during last Monday’s (October 17) episode of Tipping Point thanks to a cheeky moment courtesy of one of the contestants.

Among the contestants during last Monday’s show was Gill, a retired receptionist from Solihull.

It was Gill who made things a little X-rated during the episode, leaving Ben a little flustered and viewers in fits of laughter.

As Gill watched the counters falling from the machine, she could be heard saying: “It’s going, come on, yes. Give it to me. It’s going, come on.”

The accidental saucy moment left Ben looking a little red in the face – and viewers were quick to poke fun.

“She does realise that she’s just said ‘Come on give it to me’ with Ben Shephard in the room…[laughing emojis],” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Feeling quite nauseous with the image of Gill bent over the #tippingpoint saying ‘give it to me!’,” another joked.

“Give it to me. Blimey,” a third tweeted.

