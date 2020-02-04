Tipping Point viewers reduced to 'tears' as winner chokes up over £10k win

Viewers of Tipping Point were reduced to 'tears' during yesterday's show (Monday February 3 2020) when Nick from Bristol walked away with a cool £10k.

The emotional episode saw school caretaker Nick hug host Ben Shephard when he won the cash in a dramatic final.

And it wasn't long before an army of fans were reduced to tears, too.

Forgot to post this earlier, but there was a lot of love for Nick from @TippingPointITV and his tremendous emotional win today!! He’s off to Florida with his family and I think you can see just how special that is!! #winner #tippingpoint pic.twitter.com/5B9xPBCAla — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) February 3, 2020

Nick was close to exiting but for a last-chance round where he nabbed six counters.

Exhaling a huge sigh of relief, he said he was 'lucky to get through'.

Joe will be 24 in November, and I'd like to take him back to swim with the dolphins again.

In the semi-final, he scored 13 counters to go through to the final round.

Going into the final with £1,700, he explained that if he won the jackpot, he would take his family to Florida on holiday.

"I've got a son who's got cerebral palsy," he explained, "Joe will be 24 in November, and I'd like to take him back to swim with the dolphins again."

Nick couldn't believe it when he won (Credit: ITV)

Working in drop zone four, the jackpot counter fell onto the second level early, and Nick was in with a chance.

With two counters left he finally nudged the jackpot counter over the edge, winning the £10k.

Nick hugged Ben before becoming emotional (Credit: ITV)

"Oh my days!" he shouted before hugging Ben.

"We're going back to Florida," he continued, before tearing up. "It's going to mean so much to Joe."

And it wasn't long before viewers took to social media to share Nick's tears.

Awwww he was a brilliant winner... So chuffed for the guy #tippingpoint — Grant Coll (@coll_wild) February 3, 2020

Cor Blimey I’ve never rooted for someone to win the Jackpot so much- what a sweetheart #tippingpoint — Jayde (@jaydeeeyyyy) February 3, 2020

He does actually seem genuinely nice and he wants the money for a good reason - would be lovely if he won the jackpot #tippingpoint — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 3, 2020

Ben tweeted out a clip from the episode, and said: "Forgot to post this earlier, but there was a lot of love for Nick from @TippingPointITV and his tremendous emotional win today!!

"He’s off to Florida with his family and I think you can see just how special that is!! #winner #tippingpoint."

One viewer said: "Cor blimey, I've never rooted for someone to win the Jackpot so much - what a sweetheart #tippingpoint."

There were more choruses of delight when Nick won the jackpot.

"So pleased was crying with him," said one viewer.

Another wrote: "Must admit I had a tear in my eye, he seemed such a lovely guy."

