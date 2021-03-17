ITV viewers were left divided with Tipping Point last night as it aired a “best ever finals” episode.

The game show, hosted by Ben Shephard, was cut short on Tuesday due to the Cheltenham races.

The programme, which aired from 4:30pm to 5pm instead of starting at its usual time of 4pm, looked back at some of its most exciting end games.

It also saw former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman’s stint.

Tipping Point aired a “best ever finals” episode last night (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point on ITV: What did viewers say?

However, some viewers weren’t happy with the special episode and wanted to see a normal show.

One person said on Twitter: “Best ever finals? Not today! #tippingpoint.”

Another wrote: “They use the Cheltenham races as an excuse to show [bleep] TV.”

Len featured in the episode (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “What’s this?? Not even a normal episode.”

However, there were more positive comments about the 30-minute special episode especially when Len appeared.

One person added: “Len Goodman on Tipping Point, absolute legend what a brill guy.”

Another commented: “The best of #TippingPoint? This will be interesting.”

It comes after ITV aired a repeat episode on Monday (March 15).

Some people liked the special episode (Credit: ITV)

What’s happened on Tipping Point recently?

The episode saw contestant Freddie get to the final round and wow Ben with his luck.

He got a string of answers correct and ended up with £3,800 in the pot.

Ben then asked him if he wanted to try to get the jackpot counter out.

However, despite his luck so far, Freddie decided to play it safe and walk with what he had.

Tipping Point viewers called Freddie “lucky” (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were stunned by Freddie’s gameplay on the show and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

“Freddie proving that if you can’t be good, be lucky,” one person said.

Another wrote: “HOW LUCKY IS THE GUY!?”

One added: “This guy [has] gotta be the luckiest guy I’ve seen on this show!”

